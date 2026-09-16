The Excitement Gets Bigger: Fundador Raises the Stakes with Its Biggest SUPER SUPER SPECIAL Promo Yet

Participation remains simple. Consumers only need to purchase any participating Fundador product and check under the cap for a chance to win. With the promo running from September 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, every purchase offers another opportunity to become one of the many winners.

As Fundador continues to strengthen its presence among Filipino consumers, the return of the SUPER SUPER SPECIAL Promo reflects the brand's effort to make celebrations even more memorable. Whether shared during milestones, reunions, or everyday gatherings, every bottle now carries the possibility of something extraordinary.

With bigger prizes, more winners, and more chances to win, Fundador is once again transforming ordinary moments into exciting possibilities—proving that sometimes, the biggest celebrations begin with the simple twist of a bottle cap.

Drink responsibly. Per DOH-FDA-CFRR Permit No. 0954 s. 2026. (SPONSORED CONTENT)