The Excitement Gets Bigger: Fundador Raises the Stakes with Its Biggest SUPER SUPER SPECIAL Promo Yet

For many Filipinos, opening a bottle during celebrations has always been about sharing moments with family and friends. This year, Fundador is adding another layer of excitement to those occasions as it brings back its SUPER SUPER SPECIAL Promo—larger than ever and packed with even more rewards. Building on the success of last year's campaign, the brand is giving consumers more reasons to celebrate with its biggest prize pool to date.
The latest edition of the promo features 20 BYD Sealion 5 DM-i hybrid vehicles, 100 hybrid motorcycles, and thousands of Fundador bottles, doubling the number of major prizes from the previous campaign. Every participating bottle becomes more than just part of a celebration—it also becomes an opportunity to take home life-changing rewards.
Fundador's partnership with BYD reflects a growing focus on innovation and sustainability. By offering hybrid vehicles and motorcycles as top prizes, the campaign highlights a shift toward more efficient mobility while giving winners access to modern transportation options. The expanded lineup of prizes demonstrates the brand's commitment to delivering an even more rewarding experience for its consumers.
Participation remains simple. Consumers only need to purchase any participating Fundador product and check under the cap for a chance to win. With the promo running from September 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, every purchase offers another opportunity to become one of the many winners.
As Fundador continues to strengthen its presence among Filipino consumers, the return of the SUPER SUPER SPECIAL Promo reflects the brand's effort to make celebrations even more memorable. Whether shared during milestones, reunions, or everyday gatherings, every bottle now carries the possibility of something extraordinary.
With bigger prizes, more winners, and more chances to win, Fundador is once again transforming ordinary moments into exciting possibilities—proving that sometimes, the biggest celebrations begin with the simple twist of a bottle cap.
Drink responsibly. Per DOH-FDA-CFRR Permit No. 0954 s. 2026. (SPONSORED CONTENT)