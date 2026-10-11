The farmer's gamble: Davao’s durian growers ask if bigger markets will bring better returns

FOR durian growers, years of hard work can come down to one harvest — and one buying price. Rising fertilizer costs and unpredictable returns make every season a gamble.

“Farming kasi hindi mo sinasabing trabaho. It's a lifestyle kasi dahil lahat ng aspect ng buhay mo, nandun sa farming (Farming is not something you can simply call a job. It’s a lifestyle because every aspect of your life is immersed in farming),” said Emmanuel Belviz, president of the Durian Industry Association of Davao City, in an interview with SunStar Davao.

His family has seen fruit go to waste when local supply outpaced demand. Now, access to export markets, particularly China, offers a chance to move more Philippine durian — but it also raises the stakes for growers. They must meet stricter quality standards and shoulder rising production costs without any guarantee of better returns.

“Ang fertilizer ngayon, times two, times three na. So parang give your farmer a break (Fertilizer costs have doubled, even tripled. So give your farmers a break),” Belviz said.

He said consumers should also recognize the cost of producing good fruit. “So dapat ano, we’re willing to pay good money for good durian, or any fruit, di ba? (We should be willing to pay a good price for good durian, or any fruit, right?).”

A costly commitment

Belviz’s family has grown durian for more than four decades. His late father, Severino, who was involved in the cacao export business, began expanding the family’s durian plantings in the early 1990s after visiting farms in Malaysia and Thailand. As the eldest of three siblings, Belviz felt a responsibility to carry on the family business.

He studied agriculture at the University of the Philippines Los Baños, where he met Mary Grace, a fellow agriculture student who later became his girlfriend and wife.

The family started making durian candies and jam at home, selling them to neighbors before formally establishing Rosario’s Delicacies in 2001. Processing later became an important outlet when local production outpaced demand in the late 2000s, and some fruit went unsold.

The experience taught Belviz that growing a good crop is only half the battle. Farmers also need dependable markets and ways to use fruit that does not meet fresh-market requirements.

His father had helped promote durian through festivals in Cebu and Manila while serving as president of the Durian Industry Council of Region 11. After his father’s death, Belviz continued the industry advocacy and farmer education work.

Now, he said, the industry’s biggest challenges are finding markets and maintaining consistent quality.

The opening of China’s market has created opportunities for growers, traders and processors, but export access does not guarantee higher farm-gate prices.

Retchie Tayco, manager of Maylong Enterprises Corp., which exports Davao durian to China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., said the buying price this season fell to P60 per kilogram from P120 to P140 the previous year.

“Ang buying gud namo niabot lang mi og 60, samtang last year niabot mi og 140, 120 (Our buying price reached only P60 per kilogram, while last year it reached P120 to P140),” Tayco said.

At the same time, farmers continue paying for fertilizer, crop protection products, and labor.

“Ang inputs nato mga spray, medisina, labor, atoang i-compare sa income, morag negative gyud (When we compare the costs of sprays, crop protection products and labor with the income, it can really become negative),” Tayco said.

For growers, the difference between production costs and the price buyers offer can determine whether a harvest generates a profit or merely covers expenses.