The food that brings Dabawenyos together

IN DAVAO City, the experience begins even before the first bite. The air carries a mix of sweet, smoky, citrusy, and warm aromas. Food here does more than satisfy—it welcomes. Every street corner, table, and shared plate invites people to gather and stay a little longer.

Durian, the city’s signature fruit, stands at the center of that experience. Its bold aroma fills markets and roadside stalls. For some, it surprises. For Dabawenyos, it comforts. Its thick, custard-like flesh melts on the tongue with a rich, buttery sweetness. Vendors turn it into ice cream, candies, shakes, and cakes, offering familiar flavors in different forms.

Durian may take the spotlight, but it shares the stage with other fruits that define Davao’s flavor profile. Pomelo offers a refreshing counterpoint, now featured in a range of curated appetizers across local restaurants. Chefs highlight its pale, juicy segments in fresh salads, pairing its gentle sweetness and light citrus bitterness with greens, seafood, and light dressings. Whether plated or shared in its natural form, pomelo adds a bright, cooling balance that complements Davao’s richer flavors.

Mangosteen offers a delicate contrast—its soft white segments are sweet, slightly tangy, and refreshing, a gentle balance to durian’s richness. Marang, another local favorite, brings its own appeal with a fragrant aroma and a soft, fibrous flesh that tastes mildly sweet, often compared to a blend of jackfruit and custard.

Together, these fruits reflect the diversity of Davao’s harvest—bold, subtle, and everything in between—each one adding depth to the city’s culinary identity.

As night falls, the city shifts to smoky and savory. At spots like Roxas Night Market, grilled tuna belly and tuna panga take center stage. Vendors lay fresh cuts over open flames, letting the skin crisp as fat renders and releases a rich aroma. The meat comes out tender and juicy, edged with a light char. Nearby, skewers of chicken, isaw, and gizzards turn over the grill, coated in a sticky glaze that delivers smoky, slightly sweet flavors in every bite.

Davao’s culinary identity also lives in its traditional dishes. Bulcachong arrives steaming, its orange broth rich with ginger and lemongrass. The tender carabeef absorbs the flavors, often brightened with calamansi or soy sauce. Hinalang offers a milder, comforting heat, while crispy carabao flakes deliver a garlicky crunch that melts into a savory finish.

For adventurous diners, bagaybay (tuna sperm sac) offers a unique experience. Soft and delicate, it carries a mild, creamy flavor that surprises first-time tasters. It reflects Davao’s bold and diverse food culture.

Mornings bring a quieter kind of comfort. At Bankerohan Public Market, vendors serve puto maya—sticky rice cooked in coconut milk, soft and lightly sweet. Locals pair it with thick tablea hot chocolate, made from pure cacao, rich and bittersweet with a lingering depth.

By the coast, kinilaw refreshes the palate. Fresh fish cures in vinegar and calamansi, mixed with ginger, onions, and chili. The result is sharp, clean, and vibrant. Bihud, or roasted fish roe, adds bursts of briny flavor, its firm texture giving way with each bite.

What ties these flavors together is how people share them, alongside cups of coffee, laughter, and stories.

Davao does not just serve food—it creates moments, inviting people not only to taste, but to connect, remember, and belong. GAA