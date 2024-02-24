The Gilas advantage

He expressed gratitude, saying, "We know they spend hard-earned money to watch the games, so we truly appreciate them there. I thought they were the reasons that we came out there in the second half. We got a couple of nice plays, they were cheering hard, and it kind of lifted our spirits. We gained some momentum, that kind of hit our run away there in the third quarter."

The seasoned coach, who led the Philippines to a historic gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games in China last year, admitted that Hong Kong surprised them in the first half.

"Hong Kong came and played a great first half, which shocked us. We were surprised at their ability to shoot the ball," Cone added.

However, in the second half, he noted that his team played better, both offensively and defensively.

He highlighted their luck in getting a run, praising Karl Kevin Quiambao for stepping up for Gilas down the stretch.

Quiambo said, "I just stayed ready. The first half was some kind of shaky for us. But as Coach Tim told us, every possession counts. In the fourth quarter, when we had a run, I just took a shot. I practiced those shots."

He emphasized his commitment to giving 100 percent in every possession, every minute, and every playing time he gets, regardless of where he plays.

"I'm just glad to be able to play with my kuyas (big brothers)," he added, while also thanking the Filipino fans who supported the team, stating that he was happy that they secured the win for them.

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee spearheaded Gilas' offensive onslaught, delivering a stellar performance with 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Kai Zachary Sotto also starred with a double-double outing, contributing 13 points and securing 15 rebounds. Quiambao added 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while Jamie James Malonzo made 11 points.

Despite a modest scoring output of five points, Scottie Thompson recorded nine assists to facilitate Gilas' cohesive gameplay. MLSA