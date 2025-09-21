The IP coffee farmers of Tibolo

LOCATED in the foothills of Mt. Apo is a community of indigenous peoples belonging to the Bagobo Tagabawa ethnolinguistic tribe. Called the “Lanahan”, the group takes their name from the age-old religious practice of praying to the nature spirits and to the supreme being Apo Sandawa. In their prayer rituals, they offer lana or sacred oil concocted from herbs found in their farmlands.

They believe that Apo Sandawa, residing on the sacred mountain of Mt. Apo, has gifted them with a fertile and productive land, which has since become their ancestral domain.

The Bagobo Tagabawa Lanahan at Sitio Basak, Barangay Tibolo, Municipality of Sta. Cruz Davao del Sur are industrious farmers. Within their farms, they grow coconuts, falcatta trees, lanzones, cacao, abaca, and coffee.

It is coffee for which the group has been known. They nurture Robusta variety coffee trees, which yield high-quality beans, a fact which they attribute to Apo Sandawa (Mt. Apo).

Jeciry Antic, marketing manager of Tibolo Farm Workers Association (Tifwa), says that Mt. Apo’s sulphur, which drifts down from the mountain vents towards their farms, contributes to their coffee quality.

“Inig buntag, ang iyang aso sa Mt. Apo magpadulong na sa amua kauban sa fog mao na ning mu-spray sa among kape,” Antic says that this is one of the reasons they believe makes their coffee taste good.

(Every morning, the sulphur smoke of Mt. Apo descends toward us with the fog, and it sprays our coffee plants.)

As a gratitude, the group would make a climb towards the peak of Mt. Apo twice a year to offer thanksgiving to Apo Sandawa.

The coffee farm, interspersed with other trees and crops, is spread over a 100-hectare land in a lush mountainside. Antic says the older generation of Bagobo Tagabawa started planting coffee in logged-over areas after World War II.

She says planting coffee trees was an indicator to other would-be settlers that the land was already occupied and being cultivated.