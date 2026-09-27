‘The Loyalty Game: Level Up’ premieres on free TV, iWant

VIEWERS who followed every twist of “The Loyalty Game” on Prime Video have more secrets to uncover as its more immersive version, “The Loyalty Game: Level Up,” premieres October 5.

The ABS-CBN series offers a fuller and richer viewing experience through additional scenes, extended storylines, and character backstories not seen in the Prime Video version.

Audiences can also get ahead of the story on iWant, which will stream each episode seven days before its television airing.

At the center of the series are married couple Ben and Ana, played by Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez. Their seemingly stable relationship begins to unravel when a test of loyalty exposes dangerous secrets.

Jericho teased that the expanded version will reveal more layers to the characters and their relationships.

“There would be more twists, and the plots and backstories are fleshed out. Mas magandang viewing pleasure,” he said during the show’s media conference.

Janine shared that viewers will finally learn more about the loyalty testers, whose stories left audiences with questions after watching the Prime Video series.

“Maraming madadagdag na scenes sa loyalty testers. Excited akong mapanood sila. Ang daming nagtatanong anong nangyari sa kanila, so ’yung mga nakapanood sa Prime, masasagot ’yung questions nila,” she said.

Creative manager Jay Fernando added that the longer version gives audiences more time with the characters, offering new context and a deeper understanding of their choices and motivations.

Produced by Star Creatives, “The Loyalty Game” has remained among Prime Video Philippines’ most-watched series since its premiere, with its cast earning praise for portraying complex and challenging characters.

Jericho and Janine are joined by Charlie Dizon as Ben’s sister Regina and Maika Rivera and Kira Balinger as two of the loyalty testers. The cast also includes Sofia Andres, Yassi Pressman, Yen Santos, Elisse Joson, Karina Bautista, KD Estrada, Robbie Jaworski, Alyanna Angeles, and Carmina Villarroel, with veteran actors Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Bernard Palanca, Desiree del Valle, and Pilar Pilapil.

“The Loyalty Game: Level Up” is directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, together with Ian Loreños, Raymund Ocampo, and Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

Catch the expanded story of “The Loyalty Game: Level Up” beginning October 5 on ALLTV2, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube. The series will also be available on TFC, while iWant viewers can stream episodes seven days ahead of their television airing. PR