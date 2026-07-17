'The Loyalty Game’ tops Prime Video PH

THE new suspense-thriller “The Loyalty Game” has captivated viewers on Prime Video Philippines, topping the streaming platform’s most-watched list since Saturday, July 12, 2026.

ABS-CBN Studios and Prime Video’s latest collaboration has captured the attention of viewers in the Philippines and abroad, ranking among the most watched shows on Prime Video in UAE. The series has kept audiences hooked with its gripping storyline, unexpected twists, and standout performances from its cast, sparking conversations online as viewers eagerly await each weekly episode and discover more secrets behind every character.

In the latest episodes, Ana (Janine Gutierrez) once again stopped Beth (Sofia Andres) from conducting another loyalty test on her husband, Ben (Jericho Rosales), believing that he may not be cheating on her despite his mysterious actions.

The story also took another shocking turn with the death of Antonio (Bernard Palanca). While suspicion initially fell on Ben and Beth, it was later revealed that Nathalie was behind the murder. The incident also worked in Ben’s favor after Antonio uncovered his secret meetings with Mara (Yassi Pressman).

Viewers also witnessed Ben’s darker side after he killed Antonio’s private investigator, leaving them wondering what he is truly hiding and if he has remained loyal to Ana.

Janine Gutierrez shared that portraying Ana allowed her to discover the different sides of her character.

“Throughout the script, nare-reveal sa akin yung important things about her. Grateful talaga ako kay Direk Mae because she really helped me find Ana,” Janine said.

Meanwhile, Jericho Rosales described Ben as one of the most challenging characters he has portrayed.

“The character scared me. I think gray characters are the most interesting characters to play,” he shared.

As more revelations unfold, viewers can expect more twists and surprises in the coming episodes of “The Loyalty Game.”

Catch the new episodes of “The Loyalty Game” streaming every Friday exclusively on Prime Video.