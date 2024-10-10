The Mall | NUSTAR: Asia’s newest luxury destination

The Mall | NUSTAR is a carefully curated four-level sophisticated expanse punctuated by sleek, modern architecture adorned with captivating local and international artworks. In its luxury wing, The Mall | NUSTAR showcases its premier boutique roster that includes Boss, Bulgari, Burberry Celine, Dior, Ferragamo, Givenchy, Gucci, Kenzo, Lacoste, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Montblanc, Off-White, Porsche Design, Rimowa, Saint Lauren, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Univers, and Versace; as well as prestige beauty brands Clé de Peau Beauté, Estée Lauder, Jo Malone, and the Rustan’s Beauty Source.

Adolfo expounds, “It was like serendipity. When we started engaging with these luxury brands, several of them were already searching for opportunities in Cebu as a prospective market gateway to the Visayas and Mindanao regions. As the country’s second biggest metropolis, Cebu’s cosmopolitan population has also been clamoring for more retail options that cater to their discerning tastes. By bringing together these new-to market brands that embody craftsmanship and quality in our uniquely placed location, we are able to offer a different luxury retail experience.” She continues, “We are thankful to our partners for their support and confidence in the NUSTAR vision. We are glad they recognize and embrace the possibilities in Cebu.”

Beyond retail, The Mall | NUSTAR is also home to a vast array of world-class cuisine haunts and beloved local Cebu favorites that promise a delightful gastronomic journey. Starting with the first-in-the-Philippines award-winning Mott 32, expect a complete feast for the senses, fusing unique culinary flavors, innovative cocktails, and stunning interiors. Savor authentic flavors from must-try restaurants like Koshima by Nonki, Yeonwha The Premium by Kaya, Barcino, and Kazuwa Prime. For a majestic eatertainment experience, explore Good Luck Hotpot. To sample some of what Cebu cuisine can offer, discover Abaca Baking Company’s hearty brunch menu, Cebu’s Original Lechon Belly, and Café Laguna’s delectable Filipino fare.

More dining options await among Fili Hotel’s restaurants, which includes Fili Café, Fili Lobby Lounge, Xin Tian Di, Huangdi, and The Executive Lounge, which features sweeping views of the sea and an array of personalized services.