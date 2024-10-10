The Mall | NUSTAR: Asia’s newest luxury destination

AS Visayas and Mindanao’s newest luxury experience destination, The Mall | NUSTAR celebrated its completion offering a stunning line-up of sought-after, iconic fashion and lifestyle brands ever assembled in the Philippines, outside Manila.
The Mall | NUSTAR’s General Manager May Adolfo shares, “The completion of The Mall | NUSTAR is a milestone for NUSTAR and for Cebu. When we laid our masterplan in 2018, our grand vision was to bring Cebu to the world, and the world to Cebu. With this goal, we embarked on creating an integrated leisure and entertainment hub that rivals the bests of the world yet at the same time feels uniquely Cebuano.”
“By infusing elements in the development that reveal Cebu’s distinct charm, we are able to create the ultimate luxury escape getaway destination that melds cultural crossroads. Through NUSTAR Resort Cebu, The Fili Hotel – the first Filipino 5-star hotel, and now The Mall | NUSTAR, we are moving closer to fully realizing our vision,” she added.
The Mall | NUSTAR is a carefully curated four-level sophisticated expanse punctuated by sleek, modern architecture adorned with captivating local and international artworks. In its luxury wing, The Mall | NUSTAR showcases its premier boutique roster that includes Boss, Bulgari, Burberry Celine, Dior, Ferragamo, Givenchy, Gucci, Kenzo, Lacoste, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Montblanc, Off-White, Porsche Design, Rimowa, Saint Lauren, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Univers, and Versace; as well as prestige beauty brands Clé de Peau Beauté, Estée Lauder, Jo Malone, and the Rustan’s Beauty Source.
Adolfo expounds, “It was like serendipity. When we started engaging with these luxury brands, several of them were already searching for opportunities in Cebu as a prospective market gateway to the Visayas and Mindanao regions. As the country’s second biggest metropolis, Cebu’s cosmopolitan population has also been clamoring for more retail options that cater to their discerning tastes. By bringing together these new-to market brands that embody craftsmanship and quality in our uniquely placed location, we are able to offer a different luxury retail experience.” She continues, “We are thankful to our partners for their support and confidence in the NUSTAR vision. We are glad they recognize and embrace the possibilities in Cebu.”
Beyond retail, The Mall | NUSTAR is also home to a vast array of world-class cuisine haunts and beloved local Cebu favorites that promise a delightful gastronomic journey. Starting with the first-in-the-Philippines award-winning Mott 32, expect a complete feast for the senses, fusing unique culinary flavors, innovative cocktails, and stunning interiors. Savor authentic flavors from must-try restaurants like Koshima by Nonki, Yeonwha The Premium by Kaya, Barcino, and Kazuwa Prime. For a majestic eatertainment experience, explore Good Luck Hotpot. To sample some of what Cebu cuisine can offer, discover Abaca Baking Company’s hearty brunch menu, Cebu’s Original Lechon Belly, and Café Laguna’s delectable Filipino fare.
More dining options await among Fili Hotel’s restaurants, which includes Fili Café, Fili Lobby Lounge, Xin Tian Di, Huangdi, and The Executive Lounge, which features sweeping views of the sea and an array of personalized services.
The journey continues with Fili Hotel’s Hagod Spa that offers aromatherapy massages, 90-minute body scrubs, and more. Indulge and experience Crucero at Fili Hotel as you cruise along the coast of Cebu from the comfort of a private boat along with a full VIP experience of hors d'oeuvres and music that will get everyone in the party spirit.
The Mall | NUSTAR also offers exciting encounters for the entire family with its world-class cinemas to catch the latest blockbuster and amusement center Timezone which the little ones are sure to love.
Adolfo summarizes, “The Mall | NUSTAR is a haven of new discoveries and experiences. We are redefining luxury as a sanctuary where exquisite world-class shopping options, unforgettable culinary experiences, thrilling family activities, and blissfully relaxing hotel and spa services meet Cebu’s beautiful beaches, captivating natural and historic landmarks, vibrant city scene, and the people’s warmth and hospitality. We look forward to welcoming everyone.” PR