'The Mansion' Museum features PHLPost stamps

THE newly opened “The Mansion Museum” in Baguio City now offers a glimpse of Philippine History and Culture including collections of PHLPost Postage Stamps issued featuring Philippine Presidents.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the ceremonial opening to the public of the Presidential Museum in Baguio City’s Mansion House. The Museum is expected to boost the tourism industry in the country.

“We would like to thank the first couple, especially First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos for opening the Mansion and bringing these vast collections of stamps and memorabilia on display at the Museum, for the public especially the youth to appreciate the country’s rich heritage, culture and history”, Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos said.

The public can experience firsthand some of the most valuable stamps ever created for Philippine Presidents starting from General Emilio Aguinaldo (1869-1964), the first and youngest president of the Philippines up to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Romualdez Marcos Jr., the 17th and current President of the Philippine Republic.

Along with PHLPost Postage stamps are detailed information that tells the story of the Philippine Presidents throughout the history of the country.

The late former President Fidel V. Ramos (FVR) was an avid stamp collector who was instrumental in the interest of Philately or Stamp Collecting. He signed Proclamation No. 494 declaring every November as the National Stamp Collecting Month.

The Mansion initially served as the summer residence for American governors-general before World War II, which was constructed in 1908.Currently, it functions as the official summer residence of the President. The Mansion is located along Romulo Drive, just across Wright Park in Baguio City. PR