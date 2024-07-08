The price of convenience

Scenarios

Research showed that there has been a 0.74 degrees Celsius (°C) increase in global mean temperature during the last 150 years compared with the 1961-1990 global average temperature. It is the steep increase in temperature since the mid-20th century that is causing worldwide concern, particularly the vulnerability of poor developing countries, like the Philippines, to the adverse impacts of even incremental changes in temperatures.

The IPCC AR4 further states that the substantial body of evidence that supports the recent global warming includes rising surface temperature, sea level rise, and decrease in snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere.

Experts also noted changes in extreme events globally and these include widespread changes in extreme temperatures; cold days, cold nights and frost becoming less frequent; hot days, hot nights and heat waves becoming more frequent; and observational evidence for an increase of intense tropical cyclone activity in the North Atlantic since about 1970, correlated with increases of tropical sea surface temperatures (SSTs). However, there are differences in some parts of the planet.

In some Southeast Asia countries, including the Philippines, temperature increases have been observed although magnitude varies from one country to another. There have also been observed changes in rainfall patterns, characteristically defined by changes in monsoon performance.

According to a 2001 research by MJ Manton, there has been a spatial coherence in the increase of hot days, based on the trends of extreme daily events, including temperatures and rainfall, in the Asia Pacific region. Based on the trend, there has been an increase in hot days, warm nights, and heat waves, and a decrease in cold days, cold nights, and frost; although, there is no definite direction of rainfall change across the entire region.

PH not spared

Just like some parts of the world, the Philippines is at risk of suffering the dire consequences of climate change.

Pagasa reported that the country has also exhibited increasing temperatures. In the country’s weather bureau study, during the period 1951 to 2010, there had been an increase of 0.648 °C or an average of 0.0108 °C per year.

During the last 60 years, maximum and minimum temperatures are seen to have increased by 0.36 ºC and 1.0°C, respectively.

The agency added that based on the analysis of trends of tropical cyclone occurrence or passage within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), it showed that an average of 20 tropical cyclones form and/or cross the PAR per year. The trend shows a high variability over the decades but no indication of an increase in frequency. However, there is a very slight increase in the number of tropical cyclones with maximum sustained winds of greater than 150 kilometers per hour (kph) and above (typhoon category) being exhibited during the El NiÑo phenomenon.

Moreover, the analysis of tropical cyclone passage over the three main islands (Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao), the 30-year running means show that there has been a slight increase in the Visayas during the 1971 to 2000 period as compared with the 1951 to 1980 and 1960-1990 periods.

The trends of increases or decreases in extreme daily rainfall are not statistically significant; although, there have been changes.

In terms of the summer season, all areas of the country will get warmer as mean temperatures are expected to rise by 0.9 °C to 1.1 °C in 2020 and by 1.8 °C to 2.2 °C in 2050. Likewise, all seasonal mean temperatures will also have increases in these time slices, and these increases during the four seasons are quite consistent in all parts of the country. The largest temperature increase is projected during the summer (MAM) season.

Generally, there is a reduction in rainfall in most parts of the country during the summer (MAM) season. However, rainfall increase is likely during the southwest monsoon (JJA) season until the transition (SON) season in most areas of Luzon and Visayas, and also, during the northeast monsoon (DJF) season, particularly, in provinces/areas characterized as Type II climate in 2020 and 2050. There is, however, a generally decreasing trend in rainfall in Mindanao, especially by 2050.