The real Ash

IN A digital world where personas often overshadow reality, 30-year-old Liezel Rollon, known as Fake Ash, is changing the narrative. She embodies resilience and self-acceptance, using her platform to inspire others through her journey.
Ash gained more recognition after undergoing rhinoplasty, with many netizens praising her for the confidence boost it brought her. Despite this, she also faced criticism for her decision.
Her social media journey began on TikTok, where her candid and humorous videos quickly gained traction. As her audience grew, she transitioned to Facebook, capitalizing on her rising popularity.
She often reflects on how her rise to fame came unexpectedly through online criticism. After sharing her dental implant journey, she faced harsh comments from people who questioned her choice to get braces, even claiming it worsened her appearance.
However, instead of letting the negativity affect her, she used the attention to boost her presence on social media.
"Bisan pa man, sa tanang bashing, na-recognize ko tungod niana. Wala ra ko nag-care (Despite all the criticism, I was recognized, and I didn’t care)," she told SunStar Davao in an interview.
Having grown up facing bullying, Liezel developed a thick skin. Her past experiences gave her the strength to rise above online negativity.
Today, she reflects on her journey with gratitude, recognizing how her challenges have shaped her. She emphasizes the importance of self-belief, regardless of what others say.
“At first, it was funny; I wasn’t hurt. Maybe because, as people know, I grew up being bullied. It’s not new to me. I was bullied because of things they didn’t understand, so it didn’t hurt. I would only be hurt if it came from people I didn’t expect, but if it’s from people I don’t know or care about, it doesn’t bother me,” Ash added in the vernacular.
As her social media presence grew, Fake Ash noticed a shift in how people treated her. Some friends distanced themselves, while others were drawn to her success.
Despite the attention, she remains grounded, understanding that true worth isn’t defined by popularity.
In more candid moments, she shares her emotional struggles, acknowledging that her childhood challenges still affect her today.
Through healing and self-reflection, she has found her voice and embraced vulnerability.
Liezel’s humorous approach to handling criticism sets her apart. She often laughs off harsh comments, using them to connect with her followers. Her positive attitude and confidence help her navigate difficult situations.
She also reflects on past friendships, acknowledging that many were superficial. She felt out of place and didn’t have strong connections.
Now, as a more confident version of herself, she feels better understood and respected.
“This isn’t about bragging; people might say I’m arrogant, but it’s not that. Now I understand your intentions. Maybe it’s because we hadn’t finished school before or didn’t have much. But now we’ve graduated, we’re working, and we have value to those around us,” she added.
Ash underscored the importance of self-belief, sharing that growing up, people told her she wouldn’t succeed because of her dark skin or that she shouldn’t wear shorts. She didn’t realize she was the only one among her siblings with darker skin.
Her message is clear: even if no one believes in you, you can succeed. She always stresses the importance of not putting others down to get ahead.
Ash noted that where she is today is the result of her hard work. She prays, even if she jokes about it, and highlights the importance of kindness and faith, cautioning against belittling others, as it may come back to you.
“Everything you do has consequences. If someone attacks you, it’s best not to stoop to their level, as many people may take advantage of your kindness and faith, and that’s simply unacceptable now,” she said.
As Ash continues to grow, she serves as a beacon of hope for those who have ever felt marginalized. Her story proves that success can emerge from struggles, inspiring others to take control of their narratives and believe in themselves. AJA