The real Ash

She often reflects on how her rise to fame came unexpectedly through online criticism. After sharing her dental implant journey, she faced harsh comments from people who questioned her choice to get braces, even claiming it worsened her appearance.

However, instead of letting the negativity affect her, she used the attention to boost her presence on social media.

"Bisan pa man, sa tanang bashing, na-recognize ko tungod niana. Wala ra ko nag-care (Despite all the criticism, I was recognized, and I didn’t care)," she told SunStar Davao in an interview.

Having grown up facing bullying, Liezel developed a thick skin. Her past experiences gave her the strength to rise above online negativity.

Today, she reflects on her journey with gratitude, recognizing how her challenges have shaped her. She emphasizes the importance of self-belief, regardless of what others say.

“At first, it was funny; I wasn’t hurt. Maybe because, as people know, I grew up being bullied. It’s not new to me. I was bullied because of things they didn’t understand, so it didn’t hurt. I would only be hurt if it came from people I didn’t expect, but if it’s from people I don’t know or care about, it doesn’t bother me,” Ash added in the vernacular.