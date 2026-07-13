The second harvest: How discarded banana stems became Davao's fabric of hope

Through the partnership, Dole supplied banana stems to the Kasilak Foundation, which extracted the fibers. Musa Fabric then bought the fibers, which persons deprived of liberty at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm, or Dapecol, and the Correctional Institution for Women, or CIW, wove into textiles.

The fabric eventually reached the hands of designers, artisans, and seamstresses who transformed it into dresses, barongs, bags, shoes, and accessories.

"Dole provides the banana stems to the Kasilak Foundation, which helps extract banana fibers," the company said in a video presentation announcing the partnership. "The extracted fibers are sold to Musa Fabric, which works with inmates in the Davao Penal Colony and local women's groups to repurpose the fibers into fashion pieces."

Dole also backed several House of Musa fashion shows in Manila and Davao del Norte, Soo said. Although the partnership has since ended, she said the fibers gathered during the collaboration left the advocacy with enough raw material to keep PDLs weaving Musa fabric to this day.

But Soo's efforts to give banana stems a second life began even before the Dole partnership.

She had already been buying harvested pseudostems from local farmers in Davao del Norte, creating an additional market for material left behind after the fruit was cut. Some beneficiaries at CIW and Dapecol also earned additional income by extracting fibers from the stems before other PDLs wove them into fabric.

The result was a value chain built around what remained after harvest: Farmers supplied the stems. Beneficiaries extracted the fibers. PDLs wove the cloth. Seamstresses and artisans turned it into finished products. And eventually, model advocates carried those products onto runways around the world.