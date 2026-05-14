'The Secrets of Hotel 88' midseason teases bigger secrets

GMA Network and ABS-CBN’s mystery-romance collaboration series, “The Secrets of Hotel 88,” intensifies the tension as it enters its midseason, with both families’ search for justice becoming more complicated as bigger secrets emerge and the possibility of death threatens everyone inside the hotel.

As seen in the midseason trailer released last Tuesday (May 5), the story turns darker and more suspense-driven as the investigation inside Hotel 88 continues. As their search goes deeper, more hidden truths are uncovered, while a series of unexplained deaths remains unresolved. The deeper they dig, the more dangerous things become for them and no one is guaranteed to be safe.

During the media conference, the cast hinted at rising stakes in the series, including possible character losses as the story progresses.

“Parang may eviction na mangyayari. Aabangan kung ilan ang matatanggal at kung paano siya mangyayari,” Brent Manalo shared.

The cast also shared their excitement for the upcoming episodes, highlighting the intense and emotional scenes they worked hard for. According to them, the trailer only shows a glimpse of what’s ahead, with more surprising developments still to come.

As tensions rise and trust begins to break, how far are they willing to go for the truth?

Catch “The Secrets of Hotel 88” weeknights at 9:35 PM on GMA Prime, Kapamilya Online Live, and Kapuso Stream, and on GTV at 11:25 PM. Episodes are also available seven days in advance on iWant. PR