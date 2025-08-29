The unseen battle of journalists with trauma (Part 1)

COVERING climate disasters is never just about numbers or headlines — it comes with a heavy emotional cost.

For Mindanao journalists, reporting on communities displaced by floods, storms, and drought often means not only witnessing trauma but also carrying it with them. From counting bodies to documenting devastation, their work exposes them to the same psychological scars as survivors and first responders. Yet the emotional toll on media workers remains largely invisible, with lasting effects on their mental health and the integrity of their reporting.

‘Trauma can change people’

During the Reporting on Climate Disaster & Displacement: Media Safety Training for Mindanao Journalists held on July 25-28, 2025, at the Big8 Corporation Hotel in Tagum City, People’s Television Network (PTV) Davao anchor Vina Araneta-Pilapil recalled her harrowing experience covering Typhoon Pablo (Bopha) in New Bataan in 2012 – back when she was still working for ABS-CBN before Congress denied the network’s franchise in 2020.

She spent Christmas in total darkness — power lines were down, and the town was reeling from unimaginable loss. Yet, even amid tragedy, evacuees chose to mark the noche buena. Araneta shared their meager meal, describing it as both heartbreaking and inspiring.

“It was painful, it was heavy,” she said. “I had to talk to someone after every coverage just to assess what I was feeling. Journalists experience traumatic stress, too. We are directly exposed to horror, disgust, fear, and helplessness.”

She stressed the importance of recognizing that trauma survivors often perceive time differently during crises. It is something journalists must understand if they are to report with empathy and accuracy.

Typhoon Pablo, internationally known as Bopha, struck Mindanao on December 4, 2012, as a Category 5 super typhoon — the strongest ever to hit the southern island. With sustained winds reaching about 175 mph, the typhoon made landfall in Baganga, Davao Oriental, before sweeping through Compostela Valley (now Davao de Oro) and other parts of the Davao Region. Its impact was catastrophic, leaving behind massive destruction, displacement, and loss of life.

Nationwide, Typhoon Pablo claimed around 1,901 lives, making it one of the deadliest typhoons in Philippine history.

In the Davao Region alone, at least 322 deaths were recorded—194 in Compostela Valley and 128 in Davao Oriental — while hundreds more were injured or reported missing. The storm affected more than 6 million people across 34 provinces, forcing thousands into evacuation centers.

In addition to the human toll, Pablo caused extensive damage to agriculture and infrastructure, with losses in the Davao Region alone amounting to ₱1.8 billion in agriculture and over ₱3 million in infrastructure, while nationwide damages were estimated at ₱24 to ₱37 billion.