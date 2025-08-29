The unseen battle of journalists with trauma (Part 1)

COVERING climate disasters is never just about numbers or headlines — it comes with a heavy emotional cost.
For Mindanao journalists, reporting on communities displaced by floods, storms, and drought often means not only witnessing trauma but also carrying it with them. From counting bodies to documenting devastation, their work exposes them to the same psychological scars as survivors and first responders. Yet the emotional toll on media workers remains largely invisible, with lasting effects on their mental health and the integrity of their reporting.
‘Trauma can change people’
During the Reporting on Climate Disaster & Displacement: Media Safety Training for Mindanao Journalists held on July 25-28, 2025, at the Big8 Corporation Hotel in Tagum City, People’s Television Network (PTV) Davao anchor Vina Araneta-Pilapil recalled her harrowing experience covering Typhoon Pablo (Bopha) in New Bataan in 2012 – back when she was still working for ABS-CBN before Congress denied the network’s franchise in 2020.
She spent Christmas in total darkness — power lines were down, and the town was reeling from unimaginable loss. Yet, even amid tragedy, evacuees chose to mark the noche buena. Araneta shared their meager meal, describing it as both heartbreaking and inspiring.
“It was painful, it was heavy,” she said. “I had to talk to someone after every coverage just to assess what I was feeling. Journalists experience traumatic stress, too. We are directly exposed to horror, disgust, fear, and helplessness.”
She stressed the importance of recognizing that trauma survivors often perceive time differently during crises. It is something journalists must understand if they are to report with empathy and accuracy.
Typhoon Pablo, internationally known as Bopha, struck Mindanao on December 4, 2012, as a Category 5 super typhoon — the strongest ever to hit the southern island. With sustained winds reaching about 175 mph, the typhoon made landfall in Baganga, Davao Oriental, before sweeping through Compostela Valley (now Davao de Oro) and other parts of the Davao Region. Its impact was catastrophic, leaving behind massive destruction, displacement, and loss of life.
Nationwide, Typhoon Pablo claimed around 1,901 lives, making it one of the deadliest typhoons in Philippine history.
In the Davao Region alone, at least 322 deaths were recorded—194 in Compostela Valley and 128 in Davao Oriental — while hundreds more were injured or reported missing. The storm affected more than 6 million people across 34 provinces, forcing thousands into evacuation centers.
In addition to the human toll, Pablo caused extensive damage to agriculture and infrastructure, with losses in the Davao Region alone amounting to ₱1.8 billion in agriculture and over ₱3 million in infrastructure, while nationwide damages were estimated at ₱24 to ₱37 billion.
The triple effect of trauma
Journalists are not immune to the same psychological distress that plagues survivors, soldiers, or emergency responders. Research shows their symptoms can mirror those of police officers and firefighters, yet reporters rarely receive the counseling or debriefing routinely offered to frontliners.
“While public safety workers are offered debriefing after trauma, journalists are merely assigned another story,” noted Al Tompkins of the Poynter Institute.
Dr. Elana Newman of the University of Tulsa and past president of the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies adds: “Witnessing death and injury takes its toll, and that toll increases with exposure.”
And it is not just field reporters who suffer. Producers, editors, video technicians, and even family members indirectly absorb trauma by processing images or hearing accounts. Most alarming, even the audience — through repeated exposure to violent or distressing footage — can experience secondary trauma.
Studies show the risks are stark: among war correspondents, 28% develop PTSD, 21% suffer depression, and 14% turn to substance abuse. Left unaddressed, trauma can erode trust, impair memory and concentration, fuel burnout, and damage relationships.
As war correspondent Janine Giovanni once wrote: “My husband came home from two years of war with nightmares, sweats, insomnia, and the feeling that he will never be safe again.” Palestinian cameraman Nael echoed this: “What you shoot, what you film, what you see — it stays with you. In your mind, in your dreams.”
Building resilience and newsroom support
During the training, it underscored the urgent need for resilience strategies and institutional support systems for journalists. One key approach is trauma awareness and debriefing, which encourages media workers to seek help without fear of stigma. Debriefings should be conducted before, during, and after coverage, with emotional coaching available to support their well-being.
“While most journalists may be most comfortable talking to other journalists, it is crucial that management find a way to bridge the gap and connect and communicate with their reporters,” Araneta said.
Equally important is management training, as editors and newsroom leaders play a vital role in safeguarding mental health. Research shows that unsupportive management can heighten the risk of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) just as much as direct trauma exposure.
“Naa-absorb mo yung trauma — burnout, loss of motivation, erosion of trust. Kahit hindi ka frontline, trauma can still affect you. It disrupts memory, concentration, and focus, makes you irritable, and strains both career and relationships,” she said.
“That’s why it’s important to talk about trauma. If we understand it — whether in victims, sources, or communities — we can improve our interviewing, source development, and crisis coverage. By acknowledging both direct and vicarious trauma, we can stay resilient and effective. Sa Pilipinas, mababa pa rin ang awareness about trauma,” she added.
Another crucial measure is the establishment of peer support programs, where trusted colleagues provide “trauma first aid” by listening without judgment, avoiding clichés such as “I know how you feel”, and resisting the urge to offer unsolicited advice.
Finally, it is essential to recognize when professional help is needed. Journalists who exhibit persistent distress — such as relationship breakdowns, self-medication, or the inability to work — must be referred to mental health specialists for proper care.
Beyond survival
Journalists often pride themselves on resilience, but the silence around their own trauma comes at a cost. Without proper support, the people who document society’s darkest moments risk being consumed by them.
As Araneta reflected, her Typhoon Pablo coverage was more than just a professional assignment — it was a personal reckoning.
“I wanted the world to know what was happening,” she said. “But I also had to confront what it was doing to me.”
In every disaster, journalists carry not only the stories of others but also their own. And acknowledging that unseen battle may be the first step to truly safe and responsible reporting. RGL