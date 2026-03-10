Theia Gems hosts 'The Art of Sparkle'

MAKATI CITY, PHILIPPINES — In a sophisticated celebration of Women’s Month, Theia Gems—a proudly Filipino jewelry house—recently hosted The Art of Sparkle in Makati City. The event served as a definitive milestone in the brand’s evolution, transitioning from an exclusive, high-end shopping service into the Philippines' premier accessible luxury diamond brand.

Guided by the vision of Founder and CEO Kristine Joy Agcopra, the afternoon was designed to dismantle the long-standing myth that diamonds are "daunting" or reserved solely for life’s rarest milestones. Instead, Theia Gems positioned itself as a "knowledge shaper," providing Filipinas with the clarity and confidence to navigate the world of fine gems.

“Theia Gems began as a premium shopping service. But now, our vision has evolved,” shared Agcopra. “This evolution is our way of meeting the modern Filipina where she is today. Theia Gems is no longer just a brand for proposals and weddings; we aim to redefine fine jewelry as part of life’s journey. We want to be the brand that puts the brilliance of a diamond into the hands and hearts of more Filipinos. Our jewelry is here to celebrate your promotions, your quiet wins, your healing seasons, your independence, and your becoming.”