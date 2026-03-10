Theia Gems hosts 'The Art of Sparkle'

MAKATI CITY, PHILIPPINES — In a sophisticated celebration of Women’s Month, Theia Gems—a proudly Filipino jewelry house—recently hosted The Art of Sparkle in Makati City. The event served as a definitive milestone in the brand’s evolution, transitioning from an exclusive, high-end shopping service into the Philippines' premier accessible luxury diamond brand.
Guided by the vision of Founder and CEO Kristine Joy Agcopra, the afternoon was designed to dismantle the long-standing myth that diamonds are "daunting" or reserved solely for life’s rarest milestones. Instead, Theia Gems positioned itself as a "knowledge shaper," providing Filipinas with the clarity and confidence to navigate the world of fine gems.
“Theia Gems began as a premium shopping service. But now, our vision has evolved,” shared Agcopra. “This evolution is our way of meeting the modern Filipina where she is today. Theia Gems is no longer just a brand for proposals and weddings; we aim to redefine fine jewelry as part of life’s journey. We want to be the brand that puts the brilliance of a diamond into the hands and hearts of more Filipinos. Our jewelry is here to celebrate your promotions, your quiet wins, your healing seasons, your independence, and your becoming.”
The event’s "Under the Loupe" session provided an honest, transparent look at the industry, breaking down the complexities of GIA-certified natural diamonds, lab-grown stones, and moissanites.
Agcopra led a discussion on the choice between Natural and Lab-Grown diamonds, clarifying that both are chemically, physically, and optically identical. Formed over billions of years deep within the earth, natural diamonds represent a rare, finite miracle of nature and a traditional store of value. Lab-grown diamonds, on the other hand, are created using advanced technology that replicates the earth’s natural heat and pressure, these offer the same brilliance and durability as mined stones but at a more accessible price point, allowing for larger, high-clarity carats.
By acting as a "knowledge maker," the proudly homegrown brand empowered attendees to choose the stone that best fits their personal story and budget, removing the intimidation often found in traditional luxury.
The event also reinforced that a diamond is a badge of a woman’s personal journey. Theia Gems aims to play a significant role in making these symbols of success available to more Filipinos through their "accessible premium" model.
“Jewelry is a vessel for memories and a catalyst for confidence,” Agcopra concluded. “At Theia Gems, we aren't just selling stones; we are participating in the empowerment of the modern woman, ensuring she has the tools to celebrate herself every single day.”
As the brand celebrates this new chapter, it remains deeply committed to its Filipino roots, continuing to bridge the gap between world-class luxury and the heart of the local consumer from its showrooms in Davao and BGC. PR