Therma Marine launches Southeast Asia's first hybrid BESS

“This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant stride towards revolutionizing the Philippines’ energy landscape. Our hybrid BESS stands as our response to the growing and dynamic energy needs of the Philippines,” said AboitizPower Thermal Chief Operating Officer Ronaldo Ramos, citing an energy ecosystem that is seeing an increase in intermittent renewable energy sources, the advent of a Co-Optimized Energy and Reserves Market, and the switch-on of the Mindanao-Visayas interconnection project.

“For those here who remember, the power barge that Therma Marine, Inc. currently operates has been in Maco, Davao de Oro since 1994. It was installed as part of the solution to address the then power crisis in Mindanao. 30 years later, who would’ve thought that we’d find ourselves still in the same mission of supporting our beloved Mindanao, this time with an innovative twist and a different need to address – the Reserve Requirements of the grid. ,” Ramos shared.

The integration of TMI's oil-fired power plant with BESS allows for faster response and delivery of ancillary power to help secure uninterrupted power supply for Mindanao’s growing energy requirements. This hybrid BESS model may set a precedent for future battery investments and hybrid renewable energy projects across the Philippines.

“The BESS Inauguration Ceremony is a significant milestone where we see the significant contribution to improving the quality of life of Filipinos through innovative solutions. We recognize your [AboitizPower’s] proactive efforts in the implementation of energy efficiency and conservation, and renewable energy principles through a project that showcases the actualities of meaningful collaborations,” Department of Energy undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said in a video message.

AboitizPower had indicated its goal to build 3,700 MW of new RE capacity on the way to 4,600 MW by 2030. Aligned with the Philippine government's target of a 35% RE share in the nation's energy mix by 2030, this includes projects in solar, wind, geothermal, hydro, and BESS.

The Company is also exploring low-carbon technologies such as liquified natural gas or LNG, nuclear, and smart power plants en route to a balanced portfolio that supports the country’s energy transition while maintaining energy security. PR