Therma South donates therapy equipment to kids with special needs

SERVING more than a thousand children with special needs since its operation in 2025, the Davao City Special Needs Intervention Center for Children (DCSNICC) caters to the overall well-being of the children, many of whom require continuous therapy and specialized support to improve their daily functioning and quality of life.

To help these children with special needs, AboitizPower subsidiary Therma South, Inc. (TSI) and Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. turned over occupational therapy equipment to Dr. Melody Pardillo, Center Manager of DCSNICC.

Made from specialized wood from Europe, the multi-functional wooden sensory and movement equipment creates a safe and interactive environment where the children can improve their motor skills, balance, coordination, strength, and sensory integration through guided play and therapy activities.

“We believe every child deserves the chance to learn, grow, and be understood. Ug isip kabahin sa among advocacy, dili lang mi kutob sa paghatag og kuryente, apil usab ang pag-atiman sa katawhan,” (As part of our advocacy, we do not only provide electricity but also care for people) said Atty. Alona Suzell Ruyeras-Borromeo, the Assistant Vice-President for Corporate Services, AboitizPower Transition Business Group.

Introduced by Councilor Petite Principe, City Ordinance No. 0230-20 Series of 2020 has led to the construction of the facility. This city initiative was envisioned as a one-stop shop for children with disabilities. The addition of therapy equipment will strengthen the existing intervention and educational services to the children.

“Every piece of equipment we received today represents opportunity; opportunity for a child to move more freely, opportunity to develop skills that will help them live more independently, and opportunity for families to see progress, hope, and possibility where they may once have been in uncertainty,” said Councilor Atty. Petite Principe, Chairperson for Education, Science and Technology, Arts and Culture City Council.

Moreover, TSI’s legal team also led a legal caravan to educate and empower parents of children with special needs. By discussing specific legal protections, TSI helped families understand and navigate the law to better support their children’s futures.

TSI shared insights on basic law and framework, schooling and early help, health, wellness and mental health, and protection from harm, criminal and civil. The caravan’s aim is to help parents feel more supported in their lifetime commitment to loving their children with special needs.

“Your support goes beyond providing physical structure, it creates a space where our children can play, explore, build friendships, and develop essential skills in a safe and inclusive environment,” said Dr. Melody Pardillo, Center Manager of DCSNICC.

Beyond providing reliable and affordable power in Mindanao, TSI supports programs that help individuals in every walk of life thrive, especially children and families who need care, understanding, and inclusive spaces. PR