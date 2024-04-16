Thousands attend Maisug prayer rally in Tagum

Duterte who spearheaded the peaceful rally once again called out the attention of the leadership of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who is pushing for Charter change (Cha-Cha).

The former Philippine leader later insinuated that Marcos should be grateful as he still gets support from millions of Filipinos despite the questionable background of their family in connection to his father’s (Ferdinand Marcos Sr.) unexplained assets and ill-gotten wealth.

"Mr. President, be happy and finish your term for six years. Makuntento ka na dyan at binigyan ka ng panahon ng Panginoong Diyos na makapagsilbi sa ating bayan as president (Mr. President, be happy and finish your term for six years. Just be satisfied with your position as God has given you time to serve our country as president) Duterte said during his speech.

To recall, the first mass gathering was held last January 28 in Davao City wherein an estimated 54,000 individuals filled up the San Pedro Square Street.

Duterte at that time talked about the possibility of the separation of Mindanao once the Marcos government, several lawmakers, and those who were pro-Cha-cha continued to pursue the People’s Initiative (PI) aiming for a Constitutional amendment.

“If that’s how you consider the Philippines, let’s just all separate. Let’s declare independence [from each other] — separate,” he said. DEF

Related stories: