Threads of redemption: Inside prison walls, banana fiber weaves livelihoods, dignity, and second chances

Work that restored purpose

In separate interviews with SunStar Davao, three women weavers reflected on what the banana-fiber livelihood meant to them beyond the income it provided.

For Princess, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, weaving offered something she had almost forgotten.

The opportunity to earn through her own hands.

Princess spent two years weaving Musa fabric before transferring to CIW's minimum-security unit, where she now works at Tadeco.

"Mapasalamaton gyud ko sa House of Musa ug kang Ma'am Joy. Naa koy income ug source of funds tong ga-weave pa ko — two years sad ko ato ga-weave. Karon nabalhin nako diri sa minimum security ug nagtrabaho na pud ko sa Tadeco (I'm truly grateful to House of Musa and to Ma'am Joy. While I was weaving, I had an income and a source of funds. I spent two years at the loom. Now I've transferred to the minimum-security unit and work at Tadeco)," Princess said.

The work was painstaking.

Banana fiber, extracted from harvested pseudostems left after the fruit is cut, is naturally coarse and uneven. Every strand requires patience and precision before it becomes handwoven cloth.

For Princess, however, the reward was never measured by the difficulty of the work.

It was measured by the dignity of earning an honest income.