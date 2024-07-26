Thrilling victories for Rain or Shine, Converge in Kadayawan Invitational

Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and Converge FiberXers drew first blood by beating their respective rivals at the start of the 39th Kadayawan Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday evening, July 25, at the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Gym in Bo. Obrero, Davao City.

Rain or Shine edged out De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers in a thrilling 106-105 victory, led by Aaron Fuller's 33 points and 18 rebounds.

Davao City's own Francis Escandor, part of DLSU's UAAP men's basketball champion team, made his debut with the Yeng Guiao-coached PBA squad. He signed a one-year contract with Rain or Shine last week. Escandor was No. 13 overall PBA rookie draft, the first pick in the second round.

In an earlier game, Converge FiberXers held on down the stretch to secure a 132-127 overtime win over the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters. Alec Stockton led the charge for the FiberXers by drilling in 18 markers, six rebounds, and 10 assists.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) regional director Glenn Escandor spearheaded the ceremonial toss before the Rain or Shine-DLSU matchup.