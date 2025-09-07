Thunderbelles march to finals; Foxies beat DLSU at Davao Invitational 2025

The ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles kept their perfect record intact, sweeping the College of St. Benilde (CSB) Lady Blazers, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22, Saturday, September 6, to book a seat in Sunday's finals, September 7, in the Davao Invitational Volleyball Tournament 2025 at the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Gym, Davao City.

Riding on momentum from a grueling preseason schedule, the Thunderbelles showed no signs of slowing down, improving to 3-0 and eyeing a clean sweep of the pocket tournament. They face off with the De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers for the crown.

Meanwhile, after back-to-back defeats, the Farm Fresh Foxies finally found their groove, stunning Angel Canino and the DLSU Lady Spikers in four sets, 22-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-12.

Missing star Shevana Laput, La Salle faltered against the Foxies’ balanced attack led by Alohi Robins-Hardy, Trisha Tubu, Jolina dela Cruz, Ces Molina, Lorene Toring, Rizza Cruz, and converted libero Alyssa Bertolano.

The win sets up Farm Fresh for a bronze-medal rematch against the Lady Blazers in the final day of competition.

The four-day volleyfest is organized by Madayaw Sports Davao, with the City Mayor’s Office (CMO) and The Royal Mandaya Hotel (TRMH) as main presenters. Genesis 88 Construction, Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center, Open Space Café and Bar, the Office of the Vice Mayor, the Office of the Second Congressional District, Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, and Puwersa ng Pilipinong Pandagat also back the event. MLSA