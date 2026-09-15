Tiblawan port eyed for BIMP-Eaga link

THE proposed Tiblawan International Port in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, is undergoing an initial site and technical review that could pave the way for expanded trade, tourism, and investment opportunities in the province.

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), in coordination with the Municipal Government of Governor Generoso and relevant aviation and airport authorities, conducted an ocular inspection on Sept. 9 as part of the initial assessment of the proposed port development.

The team examined the proposed site, its development potential, and the technical requirements needed to move the project forward.

If developed, the port could strengthen Davao Oriental’s connectivity with the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga), particularly for trade, cargo movement, tourism, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

The project could also benefit the province’s agriculture and fisheries sectors by opening wider market access for local products. It could likewise create more opportunities for tourism and investment in Governor Generoso and other parts of Davao Oriental.

A technical coordination meeting followed the inspection to review the findings, identify necessary interventions and infrastructure requirements, and determine the next steps for the proposed project.

The Provincial Tourism Office, Provincial Engineering Office, Provincial Investment Office, and Provincial Planning and Development Office are participating in the coordination process, with the support of Gov. Nelson L. Dayanghirang for initiatives aimed at improving connectivity and expanding economic opportunities in the province. PR