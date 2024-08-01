Tickets issued for illegal parking on Posadas St.

Abude also emphasized that tickets are issued to remind drivers that parking in non-designated areas is prohibited.

According to the traffic code, only the left side of Posadas Street is designated for public parking.

The traffic code designates Posadas Street (from Pichon to Marfori) and Rasay to Posadas for public-pay parking. However, initial inspections showed these areas were occupied by vendors, leading to a road-clearing operation.

Further observations revealed a shortage of public-pay parking spaces in the market.

CTTMO proposed extending public pay parking to additional areas, including Datu Bago, Marfori, and Pichon to Datu Bago, as well as Rasay to Datu Bago. This proposal was presented to the City Transport and Traffic Management Board (CTTMB) but was not approved due to uncertainty about the number of parking slots.

Abude said they have repainted parking slots and resubmitted the proposal to the CTTMB. Once approved, the CTTMB will draft a resolution to be submitted to the city council.

Additionally, Abude noted that signage reserving parking for customers is not allowed. Citation tickets will be issued to stall owners who display such signs, as only the CTTMO is authorized to install street signage.

CTTMO conducted a road-clearing operation at Bankerohan Public Market on June 1, 2024, to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance pedestrian safety. Some vendors had occupied large areas, creating safety hazards for motorists and pedestrians. RGP