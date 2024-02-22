Tight security preparations for Davao City's Davraa Meet 2024 hosting

The Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) has assured that security preparations for the upcoming Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 are closely monitored by various security clusters in Davao City.

Though details about the deployment of law enforcers from the Public Safety and Security Clusters (PSSC), including the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) and volunteers from non-uniformed sectors, as well as military units from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), are yet to be finalized, DepEd-Davao spokesperson Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo emphasizes the robust security measures in place.

During the AFP-PNP press forum on Wednesday, February 21, he said, “Well, nindot kaayo sa Davao is that we have a very solid form of security efforts here. There are a lot of guys who were involved. With respect sa security hilabihan gyud ta ka secure diri sa Davao City so we don't have a lot of problems (The great thing about Davao is that we have a very solid form of security efforts here. We are very secure in Davao City, so we encounter minimal problems)."

Atillo cited the successful security implementation during the 2019 Palarong Pambansa in Davao City, hosting over 15,000 student-athletes from 17 regions across the country. He expressed confidence, saying, "We have hosted the Palaro in Davao City. That was a very good example. We are more than ready for the Davraa."

Currently, the DepEd Davao City Division has provided 12 billeting quarters to accommodate thousands of athletes and coaches from the entire region, with various venues identified, including Imelda Elementary School (60 rooms), Sto. Nino NHS (32 rooms); Mintal ES (62 rooms) and Mintal Comprehensive HS (54 rooms); Catalunan Grande Pequeño ES (39 Rooms) and Catalunan Pequeño NHS (58 rooms); Maa NHS (61 rooms); Maa Central ES (58 rooms); Magallanes ES (97 rooms) and Bolton ES (16 rooms); Sta. Ana Central ES (82 rooms); Tugbok Central ES (52 rooms) and Tugbok NHS (41 rooms); Kapt. Thomas Monteverde Sr. Ces (82 rooms); Daniel R. Aguinaldo NHS (90 rooms); Davao City NHS (60 rooms); A. Mabini ES (42 rooms), and Davao City Special National HS (33 rooms).

DepEd Davao regional director Allan Farnazo had requested Davao City to host the regional meet, which was accepted by Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte.

The province of Davao del Norte will host the swimming competition as its sports complex houses a standard Olympic-sized 50-meter pool.

The Davraa Meet 2024 is scheduled from April 1 to 7, and the Palarong Pambansa 2024 will take place from July 6 to 17 in Cebu City. DEF WITH IAN JAY CACHERO, UIC INTERN