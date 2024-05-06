TNT secures quarterfinals berth

TNT Tropang Giga secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup by defeating Magnolia Hotshots, 98-93, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Sunday, May 5.

Led by Kelly Williams with 19 points and Jayson Castro with 18 points and seven assists off the bench, TNT had five players scoring in double-digits. Despite a late rally from Magnolia, TNT held its ground.

TNT's victory came after a tough loss to Converge in their previous game.

Head coach Chot Reyes praised his team for their resilience, highlighting their effort in bouncing back against a strong Magnolia squad.

The Tropang Giga dominated early, building a significant lead by halftime. Although Magnolia fought back in the fourth quarter, closing the gap to seven points with a minute left, TNT responded well to secure the win.

Mark Barroca led Magnolia with 22 points, while Ian Sangalang added 21 points in the losing effort.

With this win, TNT finished the elimination round with a 6-5 win-loss record, matching Magnolia's record but clinching the quarterfinal berth due to tiebreakers.

The Tropang Giga look to carry their momentum forward as they advance in the tournament. MLSA