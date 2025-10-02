TNT Tropang 5G, PLDT High Speed Hitters in ‘Champions Together’ fan fest

The country’s basketball and volleyball champions, TNT Tropang 5G and PLDT High Speed Hitters, are teaming up for the ultimate fan celebration, “Champions Together,” on Monday, Oct. 6, at the One Ayala Mall Activity Center in Makati City.

Open to everyone, the whole-day event will bring fans closer than ever to their sports idols through fun activity booths, interactive challenges, and exciting game zones that open starting at 12 noon.

Those who complete all the stamps on their “Champions Together” activity passport will also unlock a chance to snag exclusive merch, score autographs, and snap photos with their idol players and coaches from the two powerhouse teams when the program starts at 6 p.m.

For those who can’t attend in person, the event will also be livestreamed for free exclusively on PusoP.Com: Your Game, Your Community.

Beyond all the fan activities, ‘Champions Together’ underscores the PLDT Group’s broader mission to support Philippine sports and connect communities through meaningful and memorable on-ground and online experiences.

“Sports have the unique power to connect and inspire communities. Through ‘Champions Together,’ we are not just celebrating the teams’ dedication and hard work but also honoring the unwavering support of the fans who fuel their success,” said Jude Turcuato, FVP and Head of Sports at PLDT and Smart.

“We thank our management for this amazing opportunity to give back to our Ka-Tropas, who have always been our source of strength and inspiration in every game. We can't wait to see them and thank them personally," said Roger Pogoy, Team Captain of TNT Tropang 5G.

“The fans are a huge part of our journey, and we can’t wait to share this special day with them. We hope to see everyone join the fun and cheer with us as we get ready for the new season,” added Kath Arado, Team Captain of the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

The 11-time Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Champions TNT Tropang 5G has built a reputation as one of the most formidable teams in Philippine basketball, known for their relentless grit and bringing ‘saya’ to millions of Ka-Tropas nationwide.

Meanwhile, the PLDT High Speed Hitters, the reigning PVL Invitational and On Tour Champions, continue to inspire and win the hearts of volleyball fans across the country with their teamwork, passion, and energy.

Don’t miss the country’s biggest fan meet, "Champions Together," happening Oct. 6 at One Ayala Mall Activity Center! For updates, follow the official Puso Pilipinas and Smart Sports accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. PR