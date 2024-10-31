Tolentino strengthens PH ties with global sports community

PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino strengthened the country’s ties with the global sports community at the XXVII Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly in Cascais, Portugal, last Wednesday.

Tolentino also met with International Cycling Union president David Lappartient and discussed further the Philippine connections with the world governing body for cycling.

“It was again a fruitful meeting with Mr. Lappartient as our discussion revolved mainly about our sport, cycling,” said Tolentino, who had an extensive meeting with Lappartient in a testimonial dinner during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Tolentino and Lappartient are leaders of their national Olympic committees (NOCs) and cycling national federation.

The ANOC Awards 2024 highlighted the gathering at a packed Estoril Congress Center, honoring top athletes, best-performing NOCs, and sports leaders.

ANOC president Robin Mitchell of Fiji led the activities, and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach delivered a farewell message that inspired the more than 400 sports officials in the assembly.

Bach urged the 206-strong ANOC delegates to seize the opportunities offered by new technology, particularly artificial intelligence, and he thanked the NOCs for their support.

“You have a special place in his heart,” he said.

Tolentino also praised Bach for his outstanding 12-year tenure.

“The Olympic Movement was well under the care of Mr. Bach,” Tolentino said.

Bach is stepping down after a 12-year tenure as IOC president with Lappartient having filed his candidacy to replace the German as leader in the elections in March. PR