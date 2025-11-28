Top Davao del Sur officials deny role in killing Bucol

STA. Cruz Mayor Nelson “Tata” Sala has strongly denied any involvement in the killing of Barangay Tres de Mayo Captain Oscar “Dodong” Bucol Jr., who was shot dead while livestreaming on Facebook Tuesday night, November 25, in Digos City.

In an exclusive interview with local media on Friday, November 28, at the turnover of farm machineries, equipment, and agricultural inputs for agrarian reform beneficiaries in Sta. Cruz, Sala acknowledged that Bucol was once a trusted associate in his former STL business. He maintained, however, that the allegations painting him as having a hand in the killing are baseless.

Sala said he remains unbothered by accusations circulating on social media, insisting that his conscience is clear. Despite the controversy, he continued with his public engagements and attended the Department of Agrarian Reform’s turnover ceremony in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Meanwhile, Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas also categorically denied claims linking her to Bucol’s death. In an online statement issued Thursday, November 27, she said she is ready to fully cooperate with investigators and will defend herself against what she described as defamatory accusations.

The governor emphasized her commitment to transparency and truth, releasing a strongly worded message addressing the rumors circulating online.

“I am aware of the false and baseless accusation circulating about me. I categorically deny any involvement in orchestrating any harm against anyone. Such serious allegations should be addressed through proper legal authorities, not through rumors. I am prepared to cooperate fully with any lawful investigation and will take steps to protect myself from defamatory claims,” she said.

“You can shift the blame all you want, but the truth remains untouched—and so does the innocence of the person you're trying to sacrifice,” Cagas added.

Bucol, a polarizing voice in local politics, had frequently claimed he was receiving death threats. In his online broadcasts, he openly expressed strong support for Governor Cagas and criticized officials in Digos City and Sta. Cruz. He was livestreaming when gunfire erupted, ending his broadcast abruptly.

Local officials were quick to condemn the killing. The Digos City Government called the shooting a “senseless act of violence,” describing Bucol as a committed public servant.

Digos City Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas also denounced the attack and distanced himself from any alleged involvement.

Currently, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its hunt for the killers of the barangay captain, with the reward for information as of press writing at P5 million.

Acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered police in Davao del Sur and neighboring areas to coordinate closely, deploy more tracker teams, and follow all leads. Barangay intelligence networks are also assisting in identifying the gunman and alleged mastermind.

Police are operating around the clock, monitoring suspects, sweeping potential hideouts, and reviewing witness statements and surveillance footage. DEF