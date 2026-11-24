THE Davao City Health Office (CHO), through the Toril Health Center Birthing Home, brought together pregnant and lactating mothers for Buntis Congress 2026, providing free maternal health services and health education forums to support safer pregnancies, as part of its celebration of nine years of service to mothers and children.

The activity gathered at least 60 participants from 15 barangays in Toril A District.

Dr. Dianne Marinella Castillo, Toril District Health Officer, told the City Information Office (CIO) that the Buntis Congress serves as an avenue to provide mothers with timely and accurate information on safe motherhood, empowering them to make informed decisions throughout pregnancy and after childbirth.

“Importante kaayo nga ma-inform sila with the information nga amoang ihatag, kay mag-tackle man mi especially sa safe motherhood; kung unsa ang mga pagkaon nga dapat kaonon, unsa ang mga supplements nga dapat nila i-take during pregnancy and after pregnancy. I-stress pod namo kung unsa ka importante ang mga prenatal check-ups kay para ma-make sure nato nga safe ang pag-grow ni baby sa tiyan sa mama pati pud ang mga immunization (It is very important that they are informed because the information that we will provide, especially that we will talk about safe motherhood; what foods they should eat, what supplements they should take during pregnancy and after pregnancy. We also stress how important prenatal check-ups are to ensure the safe growth of the baby in the mother’s womb as well as the immunizations),” she said.

Among the topics discussed during the congress were antenatal care, postpartum care, immunization, family planning, and proper nutrition during pregnancy.

As part of the celebration, the CHO, in partnership with Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) Human Milk Bank, conducted a breastfeeding activity to raise awareness on the benefits of donating breast milk – particularly for newborn babies whose own mothers have difficulty producing enough milk.

Castillo also urged pregnant women to seek immediate medical consultation whenever they experience unusual symptoms, noting that not all medicines are safe to take during pregnancy without professional advice.

“Sa mga current pregnant mama, dapat kanunay gyud sila magpa-check-up. Kanang mga prenatal check-ups nato kay 8 to 12 visits gyud na throughout the pregnancy. Gusto nako nga i-remember nila nga mag-take og supplementation unya kung naay gibati, diretso na dayon magpa-check-up (For current pregnant mothers, they should always have check-ups. Those prenatal check-ups should be 8 to 12 visits throughout the pregnancy. I want to remind you to take your supplements, and if you feel anything, go for a check-up right away),” she added.

The CHO encouraged expectant mothers to give birth in hospitals or in accredited birthing facilities so that their child can receive essential vaccinations and vitamins right after delivery, and they can also be closely monitored by medical professionals. CIO