Toril school fire damages P300K

THE Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao (BFP-Davao) revealed on Monday morning, November 6, that the Sirawan National High School fire on Sunday night, November 5, in Barangay Sirawan, Toril, yielded around P300,000 worth of damages.

In a phone interview, SFO4 Ramil Gillado, BFP-Davao City Fire District Intelligence, and Investigation Section Chief (DCFDI) said that the heavy rains have triggered the old electric wires to spark.

“Tulo [ka rooms] kabook ang nadamay including ang Registrar’s Office. Totally damaged ang housekeeping ug storage room. Subay sa amoang imbestigasyon usab, posible nga tungod kini sa mga daan nga kuryente sa maong building ug nagapa-trigger usab ang grabe nga pagbundak sa ulan og kilat. Wala man nooy naangol sa maong insidente (Three rooms were affected including the Registrar's Office. The housekeeping and storage room were totally damaged. According to our investigation, the spark was possibly due to the old electricity in the building and the heavy downpour of rain and lightning also triggered it. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident),” he said.

The official also clarified that principals and school administrators should check their electric wires from time to time to avoid fire incidents.

“Hangyo ta sa mga principals nato ug sa mga maestra sa mga eskwelahan nga tan-awon kung aduna bay mga wires nga gabok na ug mag-monitor permanente ug gani, i-report sa amoa para ma-aksyonan namo (We ask our principals and the teachers of the schools to see if there are any faulty wirings and to monitor permanently and even report to us, for us to take action) he added.

The BFP-Davao received the call about the incident at 9 p.m., and by around 10 p.m., they had the fire under control.

“Na-aksyonan dayon and paspas usab nga niresponde ang atoang mga ka-bomberohan” (Action was taken immediately and our firefighters responded quickly) he concluded.

Based on the current report by BFP-DCFDI, there are about 566 fire incidents logged in 2023, much higher than the 503 incidents in 2022. DEF