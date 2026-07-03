Toril, Tagum gadget store heists linked to one group

Police have identified the group believed to be behind the burglary of two gadget stores in Toril, Davao City, and Tagum City, Davao del Norte, with investigators saying the same suspects are linked to both incidents that occurred within hours of each other on June 24.

In a special police press conference by Toril Police Station on July 3, 2026, the two arrested suspects denied participating in the crimes, insisting they were not the individuals captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and disputing claims they traveled from Manila to Davao to commit the robberies.

Meanwhile, Toril Police Station commander, Police Major Sheryl Yu Bautista, disclosed that investigators have identified eight individuals allegedly involved in the coordinated burglaries. The group is composed of five men, two women, and one minor.

According to police, two of the suspects — a married couple — were arrested during a hot pursuit operation at the Triton Border Control Point in Barangay Suarez, Iligan City, on July 1, after authorities tracked down the white Toyota Hiace Grandia van allegedly used as the getaway vehicle.

The remaining six suspects remain at large and are now the subject of an intensified manhunt operation.

Police said the suspects are not residents of Davao City and were traced to various areas, including Marawi City, Pagadian City, and Pasay.

When confronted with the allegations, the male suspect insisted, "Wala po akong kinalaman diyan. Wala po kaming alam diyan, sir. Wala naman kami sa CCTV." He also denied reports that they had traveled from Pasay to Davao to carry out the burglaries, saying, "Hindi po totoo 'yun. Taga-rito po kami, sir," before later adding, "Taga-dito sa Mindanao."

The suspect further claimed that the white Toyota Hiace Grandia allegedly used in the robberies had merely been borrowed by acquaintances while he was in Mindanao with his family after arriving from Manila. "Mga kaibigan lang... Tinatanggi ko 'yan na kami nangkukuha niyan, 'di po totoo 'yan," he said.

Although he acknowledged that his wife had entered the Toril gadget store before the burglary, he maintained that she was not present during the actual break-in around 3 a.m., saying, "Pumasok siya pero wala sa akto, wala po sa oras na nagnakaw siya." He also challenged investigators' evidence, saying, "Kung nakita po ako doon, e di ipakita sa akin."

The suspect likewise insisted that no stolen mobile phones were recovered from them during the checkpoint operation in Iligan City. He added that he was willing to cooperate with authorities in identifying those he claimed were the real perpetrators.

Police, however, maintained that their identification of the suspects was based on CCTV footage, witness accounts, evidence gathered during the investigation, and the subsequent hot pursuit operation.

Authorities added that criminal complaints are now being prepared while efforts continue to arrest the six remaining identified suspects and determine the full extent of the group's involvement in both the Toril and Tagum gadget store burglaries.

Planned operation

Police said the burglary appeared to have been carefully planned days before it was executed.

Based on the investigation, two female suspects first visited the Toril gadget store on the evening of June 23, posing as customers and inquiring about mobile phones.

Several hours later, at around 2:30 a.m. on June 24, CCTV cameras recorded the suspected getaway van positioning itself near the establishment. By approximately 3:17 a.m., members of the group allegedly forced open the store using bolt cutters and carted away expensive gadgets.

Authorities said a total of 101 iPhones, consisting of both brand-new and second-hand units, together with cash from the store's register, were stolen.

Initial estimates placed the value of the stolen items at around ₱1.82 million, while subsequent police reports estimated total losses, including higher-valued inventory, at approximately ₱2.8 million.

After leaving Toril, investigators believe the same group immediately proceeded north to Tagum City, where another iPhone store was burglarized on the same day before the suspects fled toward Marawi City.

Phones allegedly sold in Marawi

Police said much of the stolen merchandise had already been disposed of before authorities caught up with the suspects.

During follow-up operations, investigators recovered 26 iPhone units from Marawi City, where they believe several of the stolen gadgets had been sold to various gadget stalls.

Authorities are still determining whether the recovered units came from the Toril or Tagum burglary, or both incidents.

Meanwhile, police also arrested the owner of a gadget store in Marawi City who allegedly purchased and resold some of the stolen mobile phones. The suspect is facing charges for alleged violation of the Anti-Fencing Law, while authorities continue to trace other buyers who may have acquired the stolen devices.

Charges being prepared

Police said criminal complaints are now being prepared against the identified suspects in connection with the burglaries.

Forensic experts also continue processing fingerprints and other physical evidence collected from both crime scenes to further strengthen the cases against those

involved.

Tagum investigation continues

Meanwhile, the Tagum City Police Station continues its investigation into the burglary of an iPhone store in Barangay Magugpo East, although investigators believe it was carried out by the same group responsible for the Toril heist because of the similarities in the timing of the crimes, the method of operation, and the suspected getaway vehicle.

Police have yet to determine the extent of the recovered gadgets that originated from the Tagum burglary, and investigators continue gathering additional evidence to establish the participation of every suspect in both incidents.

Earlier, Tagum City Mayor Rey T. Uy offered a ₱50,000 reward, while the affected business owner added ₱100,000, bringing the total reward to ₱150,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the remaining suspects behind the Tagum City burglary.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with relevant information to coordinate with the Tagum City Police Station, assuring the public that informants' identities will be kept confidential as manhunt operations remain underway.