Torre commits to follow legal procedure in handling Quiboloy’s case

NEWLY installed Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) director, Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III vows his commitment to follow legal procedures in handling Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s human trafficking charges.

This, after former President Rodrigo R. Duterte (FPRRD) released a statement last June 13, expressing his support towards the missionaries of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), further citing his plan to take legal action against police officials and those who were involved in the planned raid.

In a special press conference conducted during his assumption at PRO-Davao Bagani Hall, Camp Catitipan, Davao City, Sunday noon, June 16, 2024, the official answered the controversy on the recent simultaneous conduct of arrest warrant against Quiboloy, raiding his four properties by members of the police.

“Nababasa ko sa dyaryo and sa media and social media ang pronouncements ni former President Duterte, let’s just cross the bridge when we get there. Yun lang ang ating gagawin sa ngayon,” he said.

However, Torre later admitted that he has no idea about the whereabouts of the pastor and that he would just consider the issue as a “secondary concern” as his administration would focus on enforcing the PNP mission and vision, which is to promote peace and order and effective basic services for the citizenry as stated in Section 4, Article 2 of the 1987 constitution.

“Hindi yan ang primary mission ko. Hindi yan ang pagiging center ng misyon ko sa ngayon (That is not my primary mission. That is not the center of my mission as of the moment),” he maintained while clarifying the reason for his appointment.

Torre, the former director of the Communications and Electronics Service (CES) of the Philippine National Police (PNP), will not create any movements or mandates towards Quiboloy’s case and let any potential cases be handled through proper legal channels.

“I’ll wait for the specific orders. I’ll wait for the specific instructions but right now as the new director after some administrative movements, administrative decisions from national headquarters so inilagay ako para magkaroon ng regional director,” Torre further said.

To recall, Duterte encouraged the Filipinos to always uphold the Constitution, further calling the recent tension between the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (SAF) and the Criminal Investigation Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and KOJC members the “day of infamy”.

“It is incumbent not only upon the church but also upon officers of the law to take appropriate action considering that the said trespass was beamed by social media all over the world and thus sent the wrong signal that this country has become a police state with no respect for the law and religious institutions. While the damage has been done, the opportunity is there to rectify the errors brought about by the trampling of basic rights in the conduct of this illegal raid by granting the reliefs and legal remedies provided by law,” Duterte emphasized. DEF