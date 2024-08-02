Torre denies claims he eyes filing raps vs 100 Davao cops

POLICE Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III said there is no truth to the speculations circulating upon his assumption that he has plans to press charges against more than 100 police officers in the region.

Torre clarified the issue to Davao media during the send-off ceremony for the 39th Kadayawan Festival on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) grounds.

“Evaluation pa lang tayo. Nasa evaluation phase pa tayo. Basta tayo ay nag-e-evaluate ng lahat ng performance ng mga tao (We are still in the evaluation phase. Until then, let us assess every employee's performance),” he said, adding that he will not disclose the full details including the number of officials to be charged.

The official assured that all police personnel are being evaluated based on their past performances and actions in all their operations.

Torre has been saying in every interview that the reshuffle, relief, and redesignation of police personnel in the region is based on the order sent to them by the Philippine National Police (PNP) central office.

On July 23, during the 28th regular session of the 20th City Council at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, he emphasized that he has no power nor authority for such matters.

“The order is being given by the chief of national police issued by the directorate for personal and local management upon the recommendation of the senior officers' promotion and placement board,” he said.

He also proceeded to explain that even the appointment of DCPO new city director was through Section 26 of Republic Act (RA) 6975, which grants “Powers Functions and Terms of Office of the PNP Chief,”

Meanwhile, on July 30, the PNP national headquarters in Camp Crame denied anew his request to reassign a total of 64 police personnel, including officers and non-commissioned officers to the Administrative Holding Section of the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU).

The PNP released a Memorandum Circular No. 2024-001, citing the initial basis for the denial since PRO-Davao personnel can only be reassigned to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Section (RPHAS). DEF