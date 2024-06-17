Torre eyes to boost 911 for quicker response time

NEWLY installed Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) acting director, Nicolas D. Torre III vowed to strengthen the 911 Emergency Systems in the entire region, utilizing cutting-edge technology for quick response time.

Once the improvement of the 911 service in Davao is fully operational, he said it will be able to compete with the other medical service teams from highly urbanized cities in the country like Quezon City and other cities from the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Nothing really new, spectacular. One of the things siguro is… the implementation of 911. Considering that Davao City is the birthplace of 911. Let us see if we can achieve [this] na pag kayo na nag-dial ng emergency number we can be there in just three minutes or reasonable time,” the police brigadier general told the Davao media during his assumption as the PRO-Davao director, on Sunday noon, June 16, 2024 at the PRO-Davao Bagani Hall, Camp Catitipan, Davao City.

Torre also clarified in a short press conference that all of his plans for the Davao Region are specifically aligned to enforce the PNP mission and vision, which is to promote peace and order and effective basic services for the citizenry as stated in Section 4, Article 2 of the 1987 constitution.

The former head of the Philippine National Police's (PNP) Communications and Electronics Service (CES) has taken the place of Police Brigadier General Aligre Martinez, who was relieved of his duties 45 days following a contentious arrest warrant operation against televangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his five co-accused on June 10.