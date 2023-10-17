Torre Lorenzo distributes school supplies to public school students in Davao

IN TIME for the opening of classes this school year, Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation (TLDC) distributed school bags with school supplies to 500 public school students in Mandug, Davao City, and Pindasan, Davao de Oro. Beneficiaries were from Waan Elementary School, T. Award Echevarria Elementary School, Galon Elementary School, and Pindasan Elementary School.

“Torre Lorenzo chose Grade 1 students as beneficiaries, because we want to support them at the start of their education journey. We hope to be able to continue the assistance until they graduate to make it more of a sustainable initiative,” says TLDC COO Cathy Casares- Ko during the distribution.

Apart from school supplies, TLDC likewise donated a playground set for the pre-school children of Camp 4 Daycare Center in Pindasan, Davao de Oro.

This project is in line with the Company’s thrust to enable and support the needs of its host communities. Torre Lorenzo has long been committed to the growth of Davao Region. It has brought dusitD2 and Dusit Thani Residence to its integrated use development Tierra Davao located in Davao City, as well as Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort to Davao de Oro. The Company has also announced that it will be expanding Tierra Davao to include its first residential condominium development Crown Residences, as well as office and commercial spaces. PR