Torre Lorenzo’s Davao City expansion gains momentum

TORRE Lorenzo Development Corp. is stepping up its Davao expansion with the start of vertical construction for Crown Residences and Crest Suites at Tierra Davao.

The company marked the milestone with a ceremonial first concrete pour, setting the stage for the construction of the two latest additions to its integrated community in Davao City.

Crown Residences will introduce Torre Lorenzo’s premium residential concept to the Davao market, while Crest Suites will strengthen its hospitality portfolio with an investment option aimed at buyers seeking upscale accommodations and long-term value.

“Davao continues to experience strong momentum in tourism and business, driving sustained demand for quality residential and hospitality offerings,” Monica Lorenzo, TLDC director for leisure and business development, was quoted on the company’s website. “Crown Residences and Crest Suites are strategically positioned to meet these evolving needs while creating opportunities for residents, guests and investors to build long-term value.”

The developments will blend comfort, wellness and family-friendly features, with amenities that include function rooms, a fitness center, paw park, yoga and meditation garden, and children’s playground.

Set within the Tierra Davao complex, the properties will place residents and guests close to key business and commercial hubs while offering views of the Davao Gulf.

The first concrete pouring moves the Tierra Davao vision forward, bringing Torre Lorenzo closer to creating a community where residential, hospitality, and lifestyle experiences come together. MLSA