Torre: No hard feelings over Quiboloy’s surrender

Torre said, "Okay lang 'yan. This is a whole government approach. Hindi 'yan kung sino ang may credit, sino ang may... walang ganon. Basta ang importante nasunod ang utos ng korte (It’s all right. This is a whole government approach. It doesn’t matter who gets the credit. What’s important is that the court’s orders were followed)," during an interview on Sunday evening, September 8, 2024.

Earlier, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. announced on Facebook that Quiboloy had been arrested.

However, Quiboloy’s lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, clarified that Quiboloy “voluntarily surrendered” to authorities. KOJC’s legal counsel, Israelito Torreon, added that Quiboloy chose to surrender to prevent further violence within the compound.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo later confirmed that Quiboloy’s surrender was a joint effort of the PNP and AFP.

Torre mentioned that the operation inside the KOJC compound was concluded at 7 p.m., leading to the withdrawal of all personnel, who will now be on leave after 16 days of deployment. He also dismissed claims that they were pursuing the P10 million pooled by Abalos and donors.

In response to reports of potential legal action against him and PNP chief Rommel Marbil, Torre stated he is prepared to address any charges. RGL