Torre promoted as CIDG chief

POLICE Regional Office -Davao Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III was designated as the acting chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Torre’s promotion came more than two weeks since he led the 16-day intense police operation which led to the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four of his co-accused in the human trafficking and child and sexual abuse charges in relation to the complaints filed by former members of the organization.

He is expected to receive his second star on his shoulders upon his assignment at the CIDG.

Torre will be succeeded by Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete, the chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Southern Police District.

Torre will replace Major General Leo Francisco who was reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit.

Torre, who led the controversial serving of the warrant of arrest against embattled Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, is among the directors who hold the shortest leadership in PRO-Davao’s history.

He is notably popular among Dabawenyos especially to KOJC members for the strategies he employed to arrest Quiboloy, whom he firmly believed was hiding in a bunker located inside the 30-hectare compound since February this year.

Torre indicated that the police are willing to serve the arrest warrant without any casualties if Quiboloy surrenders.

Following the Senate hearing conducted in this city, Torre confirmed that they dug a tunnel with the assistance of engineers, an architect, and even civilians dressed in PNP uniforms. His revelation created a huge uproar after consistently denying such action in every press conference and interview with the media.

Duterte vs Torre

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, has admitted for several times that he disliked Torre as he believed that the official has been disrupting security and order in the region and even jeopardized the Davao population when he made changes in the police force, particularly the reshuffling and reassignment of several personnel.

The city’s highest political official even revealed that the Samar Provincial Board approved a resolution declaring Torre, the Samar Police Provincial Office (SPPO) director last 2018, “persona non grata” for partisan political participation and his failure to combat criminalities in the province, particularly in Calbayog City.

Torre’s new designation

Torre, who only held his former position for three months, will be replaced by Rosete.

In a memorandum order obtained by SunStar Davao on Monday evening, September 24, the General Order 2024-4486 was signed by PNP Directorial Staff head Police Lieutenant General Jon Arnaldo and approved by PNP Director General Rommel Marbil citing the roles and duties of the official which will monitor, investigate, and prosecute economic sabotage and other offenses of similar significance.

Torre was officially designated as Acting Davao Regional Police Director last June 16 replacing Police Brigadier General Aligre Martinez, who was relieved just 45 days after he assumed office.

During his watch, Torre implemented the three-minute police response time in the Davao which he had previously imposed while he was the Quezon City Police District chief. This initiative was criticized by Duterte.

Torre was also behind the mass relief of commanders of the 19 police stations in Davao City last July 8 and the appointment of Davao City Police Office (DCPO) directors last June 10 before disclosing to Davao media the reason for their relief.

He revealed later that there has been a manipulation of crime statistics in the city to create lower crime data reports. He further said that based on hardbound covers containing handwritten entries of reported daily crimes since 2023, DCPO noted inaccurate and false reports.

As of press time, PRO-Davao has yet to announce the formal turnover ceremony of the new city director. SunStar Davao is also yet to receive a copy of the full background and information of the newly designated PRO-Davao chief. DEF