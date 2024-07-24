Torre says changing of city directors was PNP chief order

POLICE Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) Regional Director, Police Brigadier General Nicolas D. Torre III said that they did not have any choice in the appointment of the acting city police director, PCol. Hansel Marantan on July 10, 2024, as the order came from the Philippine National Police (PNP) national headquarters.

This he said during the suspended rules of the 28th regular session of the 20th City Council on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, adding that it was the discretion of the higher-ups and that the changes in the city directors were not his call.

“The order is being given by the chief of national police issued by the directorate for personal and local management upon the recommendation of the senior officers' promotion and placement board,” he said.

In the appointment of PCol. Hansel Marantan as acting city director, Torre said that his post is only temporary until Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte signs the letter that was sent to him by the regional office.

Davao City Councilor Luna Acosta, chair of the committee on peace and public safety, asked him if he thinks Duterte would approve of Marantan’s appointment in a permanent capacity.

Torre responded, “I believe we will cross the bridge when we get there, we will be waiting for the letter of the mayor and we have actually some options regarding that matter, we will designate another person that will be acceptable to the mayor.”

The regional director said that if the city mayor disapproves of the current city director, the city can anticipate another change in the leadership at DCPO, as their office cannot insist on what the local government of Davao finds acceptable.

Acosta highlighted the disruptive effect of sudden leadership changes in DCPO, underscoring her hope that their office will no longer override the mayor’s choice.

“So we are hoping that we can reach a point where there will be collaboration and partnership between the Philippine National Police and the local government unit of Davao,” she said.

City mayor’s decision bypassed?

Torre said that from the list they provided to the mayor, Duterte chose PCol. Lito Patay. Two days later, the regional director issued a letter to Patay informing him to assume office on July 4.

However, he was instructed to replace Patay with an officer-in-charge (OIC) in the person of PCol. Sherwin M. Butil. Shortly before Butil was officially installed, he was replaced by PCol. Hansel Marantan.

The chief of police appointed Marantan as acting city director through Section 26 of Republic Act (RA) 6975, which grants “Powers Functions and Terms of Office of the PNP Chief,” allowing full control over appointments.

Torre mentioned that they already informed Duterte about Marantan’s appointment and were awaiting his reply.

Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain also questioned whether the mayor’s authority to appoint a city director had been revoked, suggesting that the person in authority could revoke the mayor’s deputization.

Torre said this was not the case and there was a disagreement between the chief of police and Duterte. He expressed that the appointment of Marantan is still temporary since he is in the acting capacity, which has a wider scope of roles compared with the officer in charge.

Concerns of the councilors

Meanwhile, Councilor Jesus Joseph Zozobrado, chair of the committee on rules, privileges, laws, and ordinances, said that many Dabawenyos including him were confused with having three DCPO directors in a day. After knowing that Marantan is temporarily installed, he asked Torre if the regional office be sending another set of lists from their office.

Torre said this will depend on Duterte’s response to Marantan’s appointment as city director.

Echoing Zozobrado’s sentiments, Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. emphasized the need for clarity regarding the current situation in Davao City concerning the appointment of the city police director. He also said that the PNP may have interpreted RA 6975 saying that under Section 26 the PNP chief has the power to control and command the movement of the police force.

“But I was reading of course Section 26, it states or talks about tactical and strategic movements, it does not speak of authority to appoint and when we say authority to appoint I was reading Section 51 and it was very specific that the authority to appoint belongs to the chief executive as deputized by the commission,” he said.

Councilor Bernie Al-ag inquired whether Dabawenyos should be concerned about the abrupt changes in city directors, saying that such rapid replacements were unprecedented and potentially alarming for the people of Davao.

“Dapat ba kami mag-worry na meron na ganito may pinalitan na opisyales within just one hour? Two hours pinalitan na naman? So dapat ba itong ikabahala ng mga Dabawenyo? (Should we be worried about officials being replaced within just one or two hours? Is this something that should concern Dabawenyos?),” he said.

Torre reassured the council and the people of Davao that all decisions made and those yet to be made are intended for the benefit of the citizens of Davao City and the region.

“We don’t have any objective here, it's to do the job of the PNP which is basically enforce the law, prevent and control crimes, maintain peace and order, ensure public safety, and internal security with the active support of the community,” he said.

The regional director reiterated that the PNP remains apolitical and focused on its mission and vision.

To recall, on July 16, 2024, Davao City Councilor Luna Acosta invited PRO-Davao to the 20th City Council to explain the appointment of three DCPO chiefs in one day.

On July 8, 2024, 19 station commanders of the city were relieved and on July 10, Patay was appointed as OIC city director, then replaced by Butil, and finally, Marantan as the acting city director. RGP