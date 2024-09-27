Torre says Dabawenyos served with respect, justice, impartiality during his term

POLICE Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) outgoing director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III said that despite the challenges he has faced during his three-month leadership, he is confident that the Dabawenyos have been served with equal respect, justice, and impartiality.

Torre, who was named as the new acting chief of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) on September 25, 2024, emphasized during the turnover ceremony held on Friday morning, September 27, 2024 at Camp Catitipan, Buhangin that his previous designation in the PRO-Davao is one of the “biggest step” in his career as a law enforcer.

“To all the adversaries I have encountered here both in the political and civilian side, I would like to say [that] this has never been personal. This could be part of our job that we play,” he said.

PRO-Davao formally welcomed its new regional director, Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete.

Rosete was the former chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Southern Police District and monitors Makati, Taguig, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, Parañaque, and the municipality of Pateros.

The turnover ceremony was personally attended by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary lawyer Benjamin Abalos Jr., who was late for several hours as he was attending the inauguration of the Panguil Bay Bridge Project, the longest bridge in Mindanao which connects the Municipality of Tubod, Lanao del Norte and Tangub City, Misamis Occidental in Northern Mindanao.

Prior to the activity, the officials held a short turnover ceremony of IT equipment such as the new set of computers for the PRO-Davao.

For being the 49th acting director of the PNP-CIDG, Torre will now be eligible for another star on his shoulders. He received the “Medalya ng Katapangan” during the ceremony for showing bravery and dedication in the successful arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy last September 8, who is facing child abuse and human trafficking charges.

According to a memorandum order obtained by SunStar Davao, the General Order 2024-4486 was signed by PNP Directorial Staff head Police Lieutenant General Jon Arnaldo and approved by PNP Director Marbil, outlining the roles and responsibilities of the official.

However, despite the pivotal role he played since June 16 and the promotions he earned, Torre received heavy and intense criticism for his actions, especially during the more than two-week operation at the KOJC compound. DEF