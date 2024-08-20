Torre to KOJC members, SMNI hosts: You are controlled by ‘child molester’

Torre said during the flag ceremony at the PRO-Davao headquarters at Camp Catitipan in Buhangin, Davao City on Monday, August 19, 2024, that he had been silent amid the criticisms thrown against him by Quiboloy's followers and personalities hosting shows at SMNI, a media arm affiliated with the pastor.

Torre was criticized for ordering to put up a checkpoint in front of the KOJC compound, near the Francisco Bangoy International Airport (Davao International Airport).

KOJC members voiced out that they felt harassed seeing police presence near the religious compound.

Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief and current senator, Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, also questioned the deployment of Special Weapons And Tactics (Swat) units near the KOJC compound.

In response, Torre denied that his men were harassing anyone.

"Bakit ang mga taga-airport hindi naman naha-harass, bakit ang hotel sa harap hindi naman naha-harass, may mga condo nga sa harap. May isang checkpoint dun sa kabilang dulo ay sa harap mismo ng gate ng isang napakalaking warehouse. Wala naman tayong reklamong naririnig (Why were the airport staff didn’t feel harassed? Why were the staff of the hotel in front didn’t feel harassed, there were even condo in front. There was a checkpoint at the other end where in front is a gate of a huge warehouse, but we didn’t receive any complaint?)" the PRO-Davao chief said.

Torre said the KOJC members are questioning the mounting of the checkpoint near their area as their leader has a warrant of arrest for the cases of child abuse, rape, and human trafficking, which had been issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) – Branch 12 in Davao City, and RTC-Pasig City.

Aside from Quiboloy, other co-accused — Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes — remain at large. Paulene Canada, also a co-accused, was captured at her residence in Davao City last July 11.

Torre then advised the KOJC members to be cautious of the criticisms they throw against him, and instead lobby it in court.

“Social media is not a place to be. The place to be is the court, and it will only start rolling if their leader and those other accused submit themselves to the jurisdiction of the court,” Torre said.

In the middle of his speech, the official singled out the SMNI hosts who allegedly ridiculed him and the entire PNP. These include Lorraine Badoy, former undersecretary and spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict; Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz , former member of the national operational command of the New People’s Army; Marlon Rosete, SMNI chief operating officer, and KOJC lawyer Israelito Torreon.

“Dahil marami silang pera, iri-ridicule nila tayo na utusan? Tayo ay mga sinususian ng kung sinu-sino? Hindi ba nila nakikita ang mga sarili nila [KOJC members]? Sila mismo, 'yang mga panelist na 'yan… (Because they are moneyed they will ridicule us as controlled by whoever? They didn’t see themselves? They themselves, those panelist…)," Torre said.

"Hindi ba sila nahihiya? Sinususian sila ng isang taong may warrant na ang kaso ay child abuse, child molester? (Are they not ashamed? They are controlled by an individual who has a warrant of arrest for cases of child abuse, child molester?),” he added.

He then reminded all police to remain professional.

“Kaya tayong mga police pagni-ridicule tayo ng mga tao na ‘yan, isa lang ang sagot natin: Hoy! Bago nya kami hulaan na kami ay sinususian ng kung sino-sino na mga politiko propesyonal kaming police. Kayo, sinususian ng isang tao na may warrant na nagtatago sa batas (That’s why we police officers, if we are ridiculed by those people, we only have one answer: Hey! Before you start guessing who the politicians who controlled us are, we are professionals. You! You are being controlled by a person who has a warrant of arrest and hiding from the law!),” the Davao police head said.

The SMNI panelists mentioned have not yet responded to Torre's remark. RGL