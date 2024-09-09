Torreon bares DavNor guv’s role in Quiboloy's surrender

"However, heart-wrenching and mind-boggling events transpired where a warrant of arrest has been turned into a license to convert his beloved KOJC Compound into a police garrison, the sacred KOJC Cathedral being desecrated, the JMC [Jose Maria College] School turned into a mining pit, his followers as recipients of brutalities, one of whom even died, scores injured, many got arbitrarily arrested, vehicles unilaterally confiscated, all of which caused Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s heart to bleed," the legal counsel said.

Despite awaiting legal remedies, Torreon said Quiboloy made an "ultimate sacrifice" by surrendering to authorities through the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Torreon noted that some officials from these agencies played a role in convincing Quiboloy to surrender. Additionally, Torreon highlighted Governor Jubahib as one of the key figures who helped facilitate the pastor’s surrender.

Jubahib admitted he was initially hesitant due to the sensitivity of the matter but was eventually convinced through ongoing communication with the pastor's legal team. The governor then promptly contacted the relevant units to assist with the negotiation process.

"Alam po natin na tungkol sa kalagayan ni Pastor Quiboloy na gusto na siyang sumuko pero ang tiwala niya ay doon sa Philippine Army sa ISAFP (We know that Pastor Quiboloy wanted to surrender, but his trust was in the Philippine Army and the ISAFP [Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines)," Jubahib said in an interview with One Mindanao.

A day before Quiboloy's surrender, he revealed that there had been a final discussion in which the ISAFP was waiting for the KOJC board of directors' decision. The pastor's whereabouts were not disclosed during these meetings. Once the surrender plans were finalized, Jubahib distanced himself from the process, stating that communication would be solely between the pastor's camp and the security forces. He also indicated that he was unaware of where the pastor was ultimately handed over.

The governor stated that ISAFP officials guaranteed the pastor's safety as soon as he arrived at the handover location. Meanwhile, Quiboloy and his co-accused—Crisente and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes, and Jackielyn Roy—were presented as detainees in orange prison uniforms during a press conference led by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. at Camp Crame, Quezon City, on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Abalos dismissed as “kwentong kutsero” the claim from Quiboloy’s camp that he sneaked in from outside the KOJC compound to “surrender” to the police and make an “ultimate sacrifice” to end the violence as a way to evade arrest.

PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil stated that the operation to search for Quiboloy within the KOJC compound was launched on August 24, a week before the group's anniversary. The operation aimed to prevent Quiboloy from escaping, given the expected large number of attendees, which would make monitoring movements more difficult for the police.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. praised the PNP for the “arrest” of Quiboloy and his five co-accused. Quiboloy and his associates are currently facing charges of human trafficking, child abuse, and sexual assault. RGL