Torreon bares plans of PNP to allegedly bomb portions of KOJC compound

“Balak daw nila bombahin ang portion ng eskwelahan namin kay sa kanila pong palagay, meron daw bunker si Pastor sa school po ng JMC compound,” Torreon said, citing PNP chief Rommel Marbil and Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) director Brig. Gen Nicolas Torre III as the initiators of the plan.

(They are allegedly planning to bomb some portions of our school because they think Pastor has a bunker inside the school of JMC compound)

Torreon, who is currently in Davao City and has been at the frontline in protecting Quiboloy’s headquarters, faced the Davao media later that day to air his appeal to Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte to convene the local Peace and Order Council and pass a resolution demanding an explanation from Marbil and Torre on why they would conduct controlled blasting on a portion of KOJC.

He also demanded that the PNP leave the area as soon as possible as classes at all levels in the institution will resume on August 27, adding that the execution of a warrant of arrest was blatantly unlawful and unconstitutional.

"We are demanding the police not to continue this illegal operation. When they served the warrant of arrest, it did not include the search of the properties of KOJC. Sana po hindi po nila itutuloy ito (I hope they will not continue it),” he added.

Despite the deployment of around 2,000 authorities from various police regional offices in Mindanao that started on Saturday morning, August 24, the PNP has yet to capture Quiboloy

However, according to Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey, Torreon’s claims are false, similar to his previous “revelations” that the PNP has instructed to cut the electricity and water off in KOJC to successfully raid the entire premises just to capture their religious leader.

As of writing, it has been two days since the police raided the KOJC but the PNP still failed to capture Quiboloy and the other accused, despite employing life detector equipment on the field and augmenting heavily armed battalions.

On Sunday evening, August 25, a crowd with an estimated 5,000 people, mostly members of KOJC and supporters of Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD) gathered outside the compound for a prayer and condemnation rally in front of the KOJC compound.

The tension caused traffic congestion and a closure of some roads in the city, as according to PNP, supporters intentionally blocked the roads by creating a human barricade and putting up some heavy barricades.

Due to the current situation, Carlos P. Garcia Highway, particularly fronting KOJC compound, is closed, and all trucks and utility vehicles traversing C.P. Garcia Highway are advised to take the following alternative routes.