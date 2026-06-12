Torreon law firm clarifies role in Baterbonia legal assistance

THE law offices of Torreon and Partners and Torreon and Bondoc Law Firm have clarified that they were not hired or commissioned by any government official to represent the family of the late Rene Clert Noja Baterbonia, the 18-year-old incoming Ateneo de Manila University basketball player who died in a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

In a statement on June 12, the firm said its involvement began after relatives and close friends of Baterbonia approached lawyer Manuelito Luna Torreon shortly after learning of the tragedy and requested legal assistance for the family.

The clarification came amid public discussion surrounding reports that Agusan del Sur Governor Santiago Cane Jr. had arranged legal representation for the grieving family.

According to the law firm, Cane neither retained nor commissioned its services. Instead, the governor merely informed the family that lawyers were willing to assist them during the difficult period following Baterbonia's death.

“It is understandable that the family may have received that communication as an arrangement by the governor. It was not,” the statement read.

The statement was issued as Baterbonia's remains arrived in Davao City early morning of June 12, aboard a private aircraft. Family members, friends, and supporters received the body before it was brought to Ateneo de Davao University-Senior High School Department in Bangkal.

The law firm said a team of lawyers has been working on the case since the incident became known to them. Members of the legal team have also accompanied the family.

The firm also disclosed that volunteer lawyers outside the organization have joined the legal effort, including one with medical expertise that could help examine issues surrounding the deaths.

Baterbonia, a standout athlete from Mindanao and the Most Valuable Player of the 2025 Palarong Pambansa boys' basketball tournament, died alongside Nigerian student-athlete Divine Adili during a team-building activity conducted by the Ateneo Men's Basketball Team on June 8 at a beach resort in Dipaculao, Aurora.

The deaths have sparked national attention and prompted multiple investigations. Initial findings by the Aurora Provincial Police Office indicated that Baterbonia and Adili were swept away by strong sea currents during a water activity. Authorities initially described the incident as accidental based on witness accounts and preliminary evidence.

However, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has launched a parallel inquiry to independently determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths and verify whether all possible angles, including potential negligence or foul play, have been adequately examined.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has likewise initiated its own review, while investigators continue gathering statements from coaches, players, resort personnel, and other individuals present during the activity.

In its statement, the law firm urged the public to focus on seeking truth and accountability rather than debating who should represent the family.

“This is not a competition. We all want the same thing — answers, accountability, and justice for Rene and even for Divine Adili,” the firm said.

The lawyers added that they remain committed to assisting the Baterbonia family as investigations continue, stressing that every available resource and effort should be directed toward uncovering the full circumstances behind the deaths of the two student-athletes. DEF