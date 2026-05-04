Torreon urges Cagas: Oppose VP Duterte's impeachment

LEAD defense counsel for Vice President Sara Duterte, Israelito Torreon, urged Davao del Sur Rep. John Tracy Cagas to oppose any impeachment case against the vice president, saying the move should reflect the will of his constituents.

Torreon made the call after Cagas emerged as the only lawmaker from the Davao Region to sign an impeachment complaint against Duterte, drawing attention in a region seen as a political stronghold of the vice president.

In a statement this week, Torreon said most residents in Davao del Sur oppose the impeachment bid.

Citing his status as a registered voter in Bansalan, Torreon urged Cagas to reconsider his position if the case reaches the plenary.

“Congressman John Tracy Cagas of the Lone District of Davao del Sur, I hope that you will not take this personally, but please know that more than ninety-eight percent of the people in Davao del Sur are against the planned impeachment of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte,” Torreon said.

“I am a registered voter of Bansalan, Davao del Sur, and I have the right under the law to inform our representative of my position on national issues that require his vote in Congress,” he added.

Torreon urged Cagas to vote against the proposed Articles of Impeachment if these reach the plenary, saying the congressman should act in line with the mandate of his constituents.

Cagas, a lawyer and representative of the province’s lone district, earlier defended his decision to support the complaint, saying it met the required standards in form and substance. He said signing the complaint was part of his duty to allow the allegations to undergo formal review.

The complaint, one of several filed before the House of Representatives of the Philippines, is backed by more than 200 lawmakers and cites allegations including graft and corruption. Despite being the only signatory from the Davao Region, Cagas joined other Mindanao lawmakers in supporting the filing.

His stance has drawn criticism online, with reports of backlash from constituents and incidents of vandalism involving campaign materials in the province.

The complaints are under preliminary evaluation at the House, where lawmakers will determine whether they are sufficient in form and substance before any possible elevation to the Senate for trial. DEF