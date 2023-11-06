Tourism leaders laud new int’l flight to Davao

KNOWN for its historical landmarks, unique architecture and structures, Fujian Province is also the place where many Filipino Chinese trace their roots as the homeland of their ancestors.

The province is now linked to Davao via a twice-weekly Xiamen Air direct flight from Quanzhou (Jinjiang) to Davao City.

The Quanzhou-Davao flight was resumed last Oct. 29 when Xiamen Air Flight MF8695 arrived at the Davao International Airport greeted by a ceremonial water cannon. The flight schedule between the two cities is every Wednesday and Sunday.

Tourism leaders in Davao welcomed the resumption of Xiamen Air connection which started in 2018 but was halted during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

"This exciting development certainly brings a multitude of benefits to tourism, especially for Davao Region. We hope to welcome more travelers who are seeking to explore our stunning seascapes and landscapes, and immerse in our vibrant local experiences, " said Department of Tourism Regional Director Tanya Rabat Tan during the welcome ceremony at the Davao International Airport.

Tan said like Fujian Province, Davao Region has so much to offer to Chinese tourists and is a symbol of the tourism industry’s resilience to bounce back after the pandemic.

"The resumption of the said flights showcases the resilience and commitment of both Xiamen Air and Davao Region to revive tourism amidst challenging times. It reflects the confidence of the industry in fostering safe travel and reestablishing vital connections, " Tan said.

For Davao City Tourism Operations Office OIC Jennifer Romero she hopes that the Xiamen Air flight will be sustained.

“We are working that this flight will be sustained. We are working on group arrivals from Xiamen so we will continue to promote and tap wholesalers and travel agencies that they will create itinerary for a group of those who will come and visit Davao City,” Romero said.

Jinjiang Airport general manager Yang Shuanghua who was present during the October 29 flight cited Davao’s role as a major economic center and the substantial number of overseas Chinese in Davao City who hails from Jinjiang (Quanzhou).

Davao City is home to a large Chinese community, in 2004 then City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte created the Davao City Chinatown District.

More international flights in Davao

The Xiamen Air Quanzhou-Davao flight increases the number of direct overseas flights at the Davao International Airport.

Currently, the DIA is connected to Doha Qatar with a once-weekly flight serviced by Qatar Airways. Budget airline Scoot operates a thrice-weekly Davao-Singapore flight while Royal Air has a twice weekly Hongkong-Davao flight.

Romero says they are working with different agencies and sectors to make the international flights sustainable.

“We are working for more. We are collaborating with the Department of Tourism. We have the anticipated Air Connectivity Council which will promote and help airline companies to offer more flights to Davao City,” Romero said.

Still being pushed to become a city ordinance, Romero said the Air Connectivity Council aims to promote and help invite more airline companies to offer more flights to Davao City.

She said they are targeting to have the Air Connectivity Council before the start of 2024.

Among the direct international routes being eyed is a Davao-Japan linkage considering its historical ties as Davao was once the home of a large Japanese community and during pre-war era was known as Little Tokyo. PIA DAVAO