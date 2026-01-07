Tourism-related biz permit processing opens

THE City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) announced on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the opening of the annual registration and renewal of the City Tourism Certificate for 2026.

All primary and secondary tourism-related businesses operating in Davao City are required to register or renew their City Tourism Certificate with the CTOO. The certificate serves as a proof that the tourism establishment supports quality and responsible tourism practices, complies with city regulations, and helps build trust among guests and visitors.

Primary tourism establishments include hotels, apartelles, Mabuhay Accomodations (Tourist Inn, Pension Houses, Motels, Bed and Breakfast, Vacation Homes, Hostels, Guest Houses, and other similar accommodation establishments including online booking platforms like Agoda and Airbnb), Travel and Tours, Resorts, Tourist Transport Operator-Land, Tourism Transport Operator-Sea, Tour guide, and Professional Congress Organizer.

Secondary Tourism Establishments are those engaged in Agri-Tourism, Amusement, Bookings, Coffee Shops, Dive Shop, Function, KTV/Bar/Lounge/Entertainment, Recreational Facilities, Refreshment Parlor, Restaurant, Souvenir/Gift Shop, Special Event Organizer, Sports Facilities, Swimming Pool, Tour Operator (Island Hopping), and Wellness and Spa.

Charlotte B. Parba, Administrative Officer II of the CTOO, said establishments with certificates are eligible for tourism promotional activities.

“Maapil ang maong mga establishments sa among official inventory of primary and secondary tourism establishments, if naa mi’y i-run mga mga promotional activities, maapil sila because certified sila. It will also add legitimacy sa operation as an establishment, making tourists and guests more confident that they are visiting or staying in a tourism-certified establishment, meaning it went thru regulatory process before it was granted with a certificate (The said establishments will be included in our official inventory of primary and secondary tourism establishments. If we conduct any promotional activities, they will be included because they are certified. It will also add legitimacy to their operations as establishments, making tourists and guests more confident that they are visiting or staying in a tourism-certified establishment — meaning it has gone through the regulatory process before being granted a certificate),” she said.

Business owners may process their registration or renewal at the Davao City Investment and Tourism Promotion Center Building along Palma Gil Street, 4th Floor. Applications are also accepted at the CTOO’s satellite booths located at the Sangguniang Panlungsod and Almendras Gym.

For inquiries or assistance regarding tourism licensing, interested parties may contact the Davao City Tourism Licensing Office through mobile number 0968-223-0613, landline (082) 285-5755 local 402, or email davaocitytourismlicensing@gmail.com. CIO