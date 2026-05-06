Toyota, Lexus power Asean mobility

TOYOTA Motor Philippines (TMP) will deploy an electrified Lexus fleet to transport heads of state and delegates during the 48th and 49th Asean Summits, reinforcing its push for low-emission mobility aligned with the summit theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together.”

As the event’s official mobility partner, Lexus will field hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) models, including the LS500 and LM350, across key venues in Cebu and Manila. The company said the fleet aims to deliver secure, seamless transport while advancing sustainability goals during high-level regional engagements.

TMP president Masando Hashimoto said the partnership highlights how mobility solutions can support both operational demands and long-term nation-building.

“By serving as the official mobility partner for Asean 2026, we aim to demonstrate how secure, seamless mobility can coexist with a deep commitment to nation-building and a sustainable future,” Hashimoto said.

He added that the company’s electrified lineup goes beyond transport, showcasing “a forward-thinking pathway to electrified elegance” that balances refinement with environmental responsibility.

The Asean National Organizing Council said the initiative underscores the region’s focus on sustainability, particularly as leaders discuss climate resilience, environmental protection, and energy security.

TMP said the deployment aligns with its “Lexus Electrified” strategy, which includes fully electric and hybrid models such as the RZ, RX 350h, and NX 350h. The company continues to expand charging access and after-sales support, with infrastructure anchored at Lexus Manila and 14 participating Toyota dealerships nationwide.

Toyota and Lexus are participating under the Asean 2026 Corporate Citizenship Programme, which integrates private sector support into summit hosting.

Beyond official transport for leaders, TMP will provide shuttle services for members of the Asean Business Advisory Council during key engagements, including the council’s 106th meeting, the Asean Business and Investment Summit, and the Asean Business Awards.

The Philippines also holds the chairmanship of the council this year under the theme “Advancing Prosperity for All,” with priorities that include strengthening supply chains, building economic corridors, supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises, and accelerating digital and AI-driven growth across the region. PR