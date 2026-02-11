TP, House of Hope prioritize Pediatric Cancer Care

TP in the Philippines (formerly Teleperformance), a leader in digital business services, strengthened its commitment to inclusive growth and community impact in Mindanao by naming the House of Hope Foundation for Kids with Cancer, Inc. as an official beneficiary under its corporate social responsibility arm, Citizen of the World (COTW) Foundation.

Founded in 2004, House of Hope has been a cornerstone of pediatric cancer care in Mindanao for over two decades. The foundation provides a “halfway house” for families traveling long distances for treatment, alongside holistic medical, psychosocial, and financial support. Through its “Kids of Hope” program and the Mindanao Pediatric Cancer Care Network, House of Hope has helped elevate the Southern Philippines Medical Center as a regional hub for pediatric oncology.

The partnership was sealed through a contract signing between Jeffrey Johnson, Chief People Officer of TP in the Philippines and President of COTW Foundation, and Arleen Aportadera, Manager of House of Hope. The collaboration brings together the organizations’ shared mission of delivering hope, dignity, and life-saving support to children battling cancer and their families.

“Being a true Citizen of the World means partnering with the communities where we live and work,” shared Johnson. “This collaboration with House of Hope reflects our belief that corporate responsibility must translate into real, measurable impact, especially for the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Through COTW, TP in the Philippines will support initiatives that include access to treatment, early detection programs, and child life services that help young patients cope during difficult stages of care.

This partnership underscores TP’s broader commitment to purpose-driven growth in the Philippines, particularly in Mindanao, where the company continues to expand its presence while prioritizing long-term community well-being.

By joining forces, TP in the Philippines and House of Hope are building a lasting alliance rooted in care, resilience, and shared responsibility, saving lives, one “Child of Hope” at a time.

