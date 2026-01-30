TP opens second Davao site, strengthens Mindanao footprint with state-of-the-art, scalable hub

DAVAO CITY — TP in the Philippines (formerly Teleperformance), a leader in digital business services, today announced the launch of TP Davao Uprise, its second site in Davao City and fourth across Mindanao, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to regional growth, talent development, and inclusive job creation in the Philippines.

Located at The Uprise at Felcris Centrale Mall, a PEZA-accredited development, the new site currently serves global and domestic markets and scalable for expansion as needed. Apart from the operations areas, the site also houses a recruitment hub and several recreational spaces including a fully equipped gym, a karaoke room, and a basketball half court.

“The launch of TP Davao Uprise reflects our confidence in Davao City as a strategic growth hub and in Mindanao as a critical pillar of the country’s IT-BPM industry,” said Rahul Jolly, CEO of TP in the Philippines. “With scale-ready infrastructure, deep talent pool, and strong public–private collaboration, Davao continues to enable us in TP to deliver world-class service to our clients.”

Key regional officials from Davao’s local government units and industry partners were present at the opening of TP Davao Uprise including Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), Davao Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ICT Davao, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in Davao, and the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP).