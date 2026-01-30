TP opens second Davao site, strengthens Mindanao footprint with state-of-the-art, scalable hub

DAVAO CITY — TP in the Philippines (formerly Teleperformance), a leader in digital business services, today announced the launch of TP Davao Uprise, its second site in Davao City and fourth across Mindanao, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to regional growth, talent development, and inclusive job creation in the Philippines.
Located at The Uprise at Felcris Centrale Mall, a PEZA-accredited development, the new site currently serves global and domestic markets and scalable for expansion as needed. Apart from the operations areas, the site also houses a recruitment hub and several recreational spaces including a fully equipped gym, a karaoke room, and a basketball half court.
“The launch of TP Davao Uprise reflects our confidence in Davao City as a strategic growth hub and in Mindanao as a critical pillar of the country’s IT-BPM industry,” said Rahul Jolly, CEO of TP in the Philippines. “With scale-ready infrastructure, deep talent pool, and strong public–private collaboration, Davao continues to enable us in TP to deliver world-class service to our clients.”
Key regional officials from Davao’s local government units and industry partners were present at the opening of TP Davao Uprise including Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), Davao Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ICT Davao, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in Davao, and the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP).
MinDA Chair Leo Magno shared how the IT-BPM industry is one of the fastest growing sectors of our economy and a powerful driver of job creation, exports, and digital transformation. “Investments such as TP's expansion in the Davao Region translate the national vision into concrete outcomes - generating quality, future-ready jobs for Mindanaoans.”
He further adds, that “as TP continues to expand its footprint in Mindanao, it also creates a strong demonstration effect. It sends a clear message to other investors, both local and foreign, that Mindanao is open, capable and ready for business.”
Domain-ready talent pool
Davao City is home to over 100,000 IT-BPM professionals, the largest talent hub in Mindanao and expanding since last year. The region is well-known for a strong talent pool for English proficiency and low attrition. The city’s workforce offers deep domain expertise, particularly in travel and hospitality services, supporting functions such as guest services, reservations, and itinerary logistics.
“People are at the center of our growth strategy, and Davao continues to prove itself as a destination for resilient, highly capable, and customer-focused talent,” said Jeffrey Johnson, Chief People Officer of TP in the Philippines. “TP Davao Uprise expands our ability to provide meaningful employment, career mobility, and skills development while supporting clients that require specialized, domain-ready teams.”
Recognized digital and business hub
Davao City’s position as a leading digital growth center is reinforced by its recognition as a Digital Cities Awardee and a DICT–IBPAP Center of Excellence, as well as its ranking in the top 10 of the 33 highly urbanized cities in the DTI’s Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index in the past years.
The launch of TP Davao Uprise marks the next phase of expansion, underscoring TP’s long-term investment in Mindanao as a growth engine for both the company and the national economy.
Strategic location and connectivity advantage
Situated in the center of Davao City, TP Davao Uprise anchors operations within the growing Davao Region economy, the principal trade and commercial hub of Mindanao. The site offers strong visibility and access to a growing consumer and talent base, supporting workforce mobility and business continuity.
Its proximity to Francisco Bangoy International Airport, which is set to scale up to 13 million passenger capacity this year, strengthens domestic and international connectivity. The site is also near Sasa Wharf, supporting passenger terminal access, and is future-ready with major infrastructure projects underway, including the High Priority Bus System and the proposed 102-kilometer Mindanao Railway.
TP Davao Uprise builds on the company’s strong presence in Mindanao complementing its existing operations in SM Davao in Matina (Davao City), Cagayan de Oro City, and micro-site operations in General Santos City. Together, these locations position Mindanao as a strategic delivery cluster supporting the region’s fast‑growing digital services sector. PR